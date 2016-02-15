NetRipper - Smart Traffic Sniffing for Penetration Testers

NetRipper is a post exploitation tool targeting Windows systems which uses API hooking in order to intercept network traffic and encryption related functions from a low privileged user, being able to capture both plain-text traffic and encrypted traffic before encryption/after decryption.

NetRipper was released at Defcon 23, Las Vegas, Nevada.

It should be able to capture network traffic from: Putty, WinSCP, SQL Server Management Studio, Lync (Skype for Business), Microsoft Outlook, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox. The list is not limited to these applications but other tools may require special support.

Command Line:

Injection: NetRipper.exe DLLpath.dll processname.exe  
Example:   NetRipper.exe DLL.dll firefox.exe  

Generate DLL:

  -h,  --help          Print this help message  
  -w,  --write         Full path for the DLL to write the configuration data  
  -l,  --location      Full path where to save data files (default TEMP)  

Plugins:

  -p,  --plaintext     Capture only plain-text data. E.g. true  
  -d,  --datalimit     Limit capture size per request. E.g. 4096  
  -s,  --stringfinder  Find specific strings. E.g. user,pass,config  

Example: NetRipper.exe -w DLL.dll -l TEMP -p true -d 4096 -s user,pass


Download NetRipper

