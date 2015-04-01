KeyBox - Open-source Web-based SSH Console



KeyBox is a Web-based SSH console that centrally manages administrative access to systems. The web-based administration is combined with management and distribution of user's public SSH keys. Key management and administration are based on profiles assigned to defined users. KeyBox is a Web-based SSH console that centrally manages administrative access to systems. The web-based administration is combined with management and distribution of user's public SSH keys. Key management and administration are based on profiles assigned to defined users.

Administrators can login using two-factor authentication with FreeOTP or Google Authenticator. From there they can manage their public SSH keys or connect to their systems through a web-shell. Commands can be shared across shells to make patching easier and eliminate redundant command execution.



