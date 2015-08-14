Katoolin - Tool For Installing All Kali Linux Tools
Katoolin is a Python-based tool that can automatically install all Kali Linux tools.
Requirements:
- Python 2.7
- An operating system (tested on Ubuntu)
Features:
- Add Kali Linux repositories
- Remove Kali Linux repositories
- Install Kali Linux tools
Installation:
- sudo su
- git clone https://github.com/LionSec/katoolin.git && cp katoolin/katoolin.py /usr/bin/katoolin
- chmod +x /usr/bin/katoolin
- sudo katoolin
Usage:
- Typing the number of a tool will install it
- Typing 0 will install all Kali Linux tools
- back: Go back
- gohome: Go to the main menu
- By installing Armitage, you will install Metasploit.
