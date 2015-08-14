Katoolin - Tool For Installing All Kali Linux Tools

Katoolin is a Python-based tool that can automatically install all Kali Linux tools.

Requirements:

  • Python 2.7
  • An operating system (tested on Ubuntu)

Features:

  • Add Kali Linux repositories
  • Remove Kali Linux repositories
  • Install Kali Linux tools

Installation:

  • sudo su
  • git clone https://github.com/LionSec/katoolin.git && cp katoolin/katoolin.py /usr/bin/katoolin
  • chmod +x /usr/bin/katoolin
  • sudo katoolin


Usage:

  • Typing the number of a tool will install it
  • Typing 0 will install all Kali Linux tools
  • back: Go back
  • gohome: Go to the main menu
  • By installing Armitage, you will install Metasploit.


Download Katoolin

