Intrigue-core - Framework for Automated Attack Surface Discovery



Intrigue-core is a framework for automated attack surface discovery. Intrigue-core is a framework for automated attack surface discovery.

There are a number of use cases:

Application and Infrastructure (Asset) Discovery

Security Research and Vulnerability Discovery

Malware Campaign Research & Indicator Enrichment

Exploratory OSINT Research





Setting Up a Development Environment

Follow the appropriate setup guide:

Docker (preferred) - https://intrigue.io/2017/03/07/using-intrigue-core-with-docker/

- Ubuntu Linux - https://github.com/intrigueio/intrigue-core/wiki/Setting-up-a-Test-Environment-on-Ubuntu-Linux

- Kali Linux - https://github.com/intrigueio/intrigue-core/wiki/Setting-up-a-Test-Environment-on-Kali-Linux

- OS X - https://github.com/intrigueio/intrigue-core/wiki/Setting-up-a-Test-Environment-on-OSX-10.10





Now that you have a working environment, browse to the web interface.





http://127.0.0.1:7777 . Once you're able to connect, you can follow the instructions here: https://intrigue.io/2017/03/07/using-intrigue-core-with-docker/ To use the web interface, browse to. Once you're able to connect, you can follow the instructions here:



Configuring The System

Many modules require API keys. To set them up, browse to the "Configure" tab and click on the name of the module. You will be taken to the relevant signup page where you can provide an API key.





Intrigue-core is built API-first, allowing all functions in the UI to be easily automated. The following methods for automation are provided.

API usage via core-cli:

$ bundle exec ./core-cli.rb list

$ bundle exec ./core-cli.rb background Default dns_brute_sub DnsRecord#intrigue.io 1 Got entity: {"type"=>"DnsRecord", "name"=>"intrigue.io", "details"=> {"name"=>"intrigue.io"}} Task Result: {"result_id":66103}

API usage via curl:

$ curl -s -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{ "task": "example", "entity": { "type": "String", "attributes": { "name": "8.8.8.8" } }, "options": {} }' http://127.0.0.1:7777/results

A command line utility has been added for convenience, core-cli.You can use curl to drive the framework. See the example below: