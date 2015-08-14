HTTPie - Modern Command line HTTP Client
HTTPie (pronounced aitch-tee-tee-pie) is a command line HTTP client. Its goal is to make CLI interaction with web services as human-friendly as possible.
It provides a simple HTTP command that allows for sending arbitrary HTTP requests using a simple and natural syntax, and displays colorized output. HTTPie can be used for testing, debugging, and generally interacting with HTTP servers.
Features:
- Expressive and intuitive syntax
- Formatted and colorized terminal output
- Built-in JSON support
- Forms and file uploads
- HTTPS, proxies, and authentication
- Arbitrary request data
- Custom Headers
- Persistent sessions
- Wget-like downloads
- Python 2.6, 2.7 and 3.x support
- Linux, Mac OS X, and Windows support
- Plugins
- Documentation
- Test coverage
Installation
- macOS
On macOS, HTTPie can be installed via Homebrew (recommended):
$ brew install httpie
A MacPorts port is also available:
$ port install httpie
- Linux
Most Linux distributions provide a package that can be installed using the system package manager, for example:(If pip installation fails for some reason, you can try easy_install httpie as a fallback.)
# Debian, Ubuntu, etc. $ apt-get install httpie
# Fedora $ dnf install httpie
# CentOS, RHEL, ... $ yum install httpie
# Arch Linux $ pacman -S httpie
- Windows, etc.
A universal installation method (that works on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, …, and always provides the latest version) is to use pip:
# Make sure we have an up-to-date version of pip and setuptools: $ pip install --upgrade pip setuptools $ pip install --upgrade httpie
Usage:
$ http [flags] [METHOD] URL [ITEM [ITEM]]
Examples:
- Custom HTTP method, HTTP headers and JSON data:
$ http PUT example.org X-API-Token:123 name=John
- Submitting forms:
$ http -f POST example.org hello=World
- See the request that is being sent using one of the output options:
$ http -v example.org
- Use Github API to post a comment on an issue with authentication:
$ http -a USERNAME POST https://api.github.com/repos/jakubroztocil/httpie/issues/ 83/comments body='HTTPie is awesome! :heart:'
- Upload a file using redirected input:
$ http example.org < file.json
- Download a file and save it via redirected output:
$ http example.org/file > file
- Download a file wget style:
$ http --download example.org/file
- Use named sessions to make certain aspects or the communication persistent between requests to the same host:
$ http --session=logged-in -a username:password httpbin.org/get API-Key:123 $ http --session=logged-in httpbin.org/headers
- Set a custom Host header to work around missing DNS records:
$ http localhost:8000 Host:example.com
