HTTPie - Modern Command line HTTP Client

HTTPie (pronounced aitch-tee-tee-pie) is a command line HTTP client. Its goal is to make CLI interaction with web services as human-friendly as possible.It provides a simple HTTP command that allows for sending arbitrary HTTP requests using a simple and natural syntax, and displays colorized output. HTTPie can be used for testing, debugging, and generally interacting with HTTP servers.

On macOS, HTTPie can be installed via Homebrew (recommended):

A MacPorts port is also available:

# Debian, Ubuntu, etc. $ apt-get install httpie

# Fedora $ dnf install httpie

# CentOS, RHEL, ... $ yum install httpie

# Arch Linux $ pacman -S httpie

Windows, etc.

A universal installation method (that works on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, …, and always provides the latest version) is to use pip:

# Make sure we have an up-to-date version of pip and setuptools: $ pip install --upgrade pip setuptools $ pip install --upgrade httpie

Most Linux distributions provide a package that can be installed using the system package manager, for example: