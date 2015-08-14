Empire - PowerShell and Python Post-Exploitation Agent

Empire is a post-exploitation framework that includes a pure-PowerShell2.0 Windows agent, and a pure Python 2.6/2.7 Linux/OS X agent.

It is the merge of the previous PowerShell Empire and Python EmPyre projects. The framework offers cryptologically-secure communications and a flexible architecture.





On the PowerShell side, Empire implements the ability to run PowerShell agents without needing powershell.exe, rapidly deployable post-exploitation modules ranging from keyloggers to Mimikatz, and adaptable communications to evade network detection, all wrapped up in a usability-focused framework.