DNSteal - DNS Exfiltration Tool for Stealthily Sending Files Over DNS Requests
DNSteal is a python based tool that allows you to stealthily extract files from a victim machine through DNS requests.
Features:
- Support for multiple files
- Gzip compression supported
- Supports the customization of subdomains and bytes per subdomain and the length of the filename.
Usage:
Usage: python dnsteal.py [listen_address] [options] Options: -z Unzip incoming files. -v Verbose output. -h This help menu Advanced: -b Bytes to send per subdomain (default = 57, max=63) -s Number of data subdomains per request (default = 4, ie. $data.$data.$data.$data. $filename) -f Length reserved for filename per request (default = 17) $ python dnsteal.py -z 127.0.0.1 -------- Do not change the parameters unless you understand! -------- The query length cannot exceed 253 bytes. This is including the filename. The subdomains lengths cannot exceed 63 bytes. Advanced: dnsteal.py 127.0.0.1 -z -s 4 -b 57 -f 17 4 subdomains, 57 bytes => (57 * 4 = 232 bytes) + (4 * '.' = 236). Filename => 17 byte(s) dnsteal.py 127.0.0.1 -z -s 4 -b 55 -f 29 4 subdomains, 55 bytes => (55 * 4 = 220 bytes) + (4 * '.' = 224). Filename => 29 byte(s) dnsteal.py 127.0.0.1 -z -s 4 -b 63 -f 1 4 subdomains, 63 bytes => (62 * 4 = 248 bytes) + (4 * '.' = 252). Filename => 1 byte(s)
If you do not understand the help, then just use the program with default options!
python dnsteal.py 127.0.0.1 -z -v
This one would send 45 bytes per subdomain, of which there are 4 in the query. 15 bytes reserved for filename at the end.
python dnsteal.py 127.0.0.1 -z -v -b 45 -s 4 -f 15
This one would leave no space for the filename.
python dnsteal.py 127.0.0.1 -z -v -b 63 -s 4 -f 0
