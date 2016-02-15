AutoBrowser - Create Report and Screenshots of HTTP/S Based Ports on the Network

AutoBrowser is a tool written in python for penetration testers. The purpose of this tool is to create a report (JSON file) and screenshots of HTTP/S based ports on the network. You can choose between analyze Nmap report (XML file -oX) or scan with Nmap, then the tool automatically Check the results with HTTP/S request on each host using a headless web browser, then it would take a screenshot of the response page content.

Requirements:

Linux Installation:
  1. sudo apt-get install python-pip python2.7-dev libxext-dev python-qt4 qt4-dev-tools build-essential nmap
  2. sudo pip install -r requirements.txt

MacOSx Installation:
  1. Install Xcode Command Line Tools (AppStore)
  2. ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.github.com/mxcl/homebrew/go)"
  3. brew install pyqt nmap
  4. sudo easy_install pip
  5. sudo pip install -r requirements.txt

        Windows Installation:
        1. Install setuptools
        2. Install pip
        3. Install PyQt4
        4. install Nmap
        5. Open Command Prompt(cmd) as Administrator -> Goto python folder -> Scripts (cd c:\Python27\Scripts)
        6. pip install -r (Full Path To requirements.txt)

                Positional Arguments:
                • analyze - Analyze and browse (Require argument: nmap report location)
                • scan - Scan and browse (Require argument: target host or file)


                Optional Arguments:
                • -h, --help - show this help message and exit
                • -p PROJECT, --project PROJECT - project name (folder which contains all the data. default: project)
                • -t TIMEOUT, --timeout TIMEOUT - HTTP request timeout period
                • -w MAX_WORKERS, --max-workers MAX_WORKERS - Max worker processes (Default: 4)
                • --useragent USERAGENT - Set specific user agent
                • --java-enabled - Display Java environment
                • --verbose - Show all checks verbosely
                • --proxy PROXY - Relay connections through HTTP/socks5 proxy (Example: socks5://127.0.0.1:8080)
                • --proxy-auth PROXY_AUTH - Set proxy credentials. (Example: username: password)


                Examples:

                • Get argument details of scan method:
                python AutoBrowser.py scan --help

                • Scan with Nmap, checks the results and create folder by name project_name verbose via 10 workers:
                python AutoBrowser.py scan "192.168.1.1/24" -a="-sT -sV -T3" -p project_name --workers=10

                • Scan a host list via Nmap(like -iL Nmap flag), checks the results and create folder by name project_name and enabling java environment:
                python AutoBrowser.py scan file_path.txt -a="-sT -sV -T3" -p project_name --verbose --java-enabled

                • Get the argument details of analyze method:
                python AutoBrowser.py analyze --help

                • Analyzing Nmap XML report and create folder by name report_analyze trough a Proxy:
                python AutoBrowser.py analyze nmap_file.xml --project report_analyze --proxy="socks5://127.0.0.1:8080"

                • Analyzing Nmap XML report and create folder by name report_analyze trough a Proxy with credentials:
                python AutoBrowser.py analyze nmap_file.xml --project report_analyze --proxy="http://127.0.0.1:8080" --proxy-auth="username:password"

                • Analyzing Nmap XML report and create folder by name report_analyze with specify user agent:
                python AutoBrowser.py analyze nmap_file.xml --project report_analyze --user-agent="My New UserAgent"


                Download AutoBrowser

