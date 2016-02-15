AutoBrowser - Create Report and Screenshots of HTTP/S Based Ports on the Network
AutoBrowser is a tool written in python for penetration testers. The purpose of this tool is to create a report (JSON file) and screenshots of HTTP/S based ports on the network. You can choose between analyze Nmap report (XML file -oX) or scan with Nmap, then the tool automatically Check the results with HTTP/S request on each host using a headless web browser, then it would take a screenshot of the response page content.
Requirements:
Linux Installation:
- sudo apt-get install python-pip python2.7-dev libxext-dev python-qt4 qt4-dev-tools build-essential nmap
- sudo pip install -r requirements.txt
MacOSx Installation:
- Install Xcode Command Line Tools (AppStore)
- ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.github.com/mxcl/homebrew/go)"
- brew install pyqt nmap
- sudo easy_install pip
- sudo pip install -r requirements.txt
Windows Installation:
- Install setuptools
- Install pip
- Install PyQt4
- install Nmap
- Open Command Prompt(cmd) as Administrator -> Goto python folder -> Scripts (cd c:\Python27\Scripts)
- pip install -r (Full Path To requirements.txt)
Positional Arguments:
- analyze - Analyze and browse (Require argument: nmap report location)
- scan - Scan and browse (Require argument: target host or file)
Optional Arguments:
- -h, --help - show this help message and exit
- -p PROJECT, --project PROJECT - project name (folder which contains all the data. default: project)
- -t TIMEOUT, --timeout TIMEOUT - HTTP request timeout period
- -w MAX_WORKERS, --max-workers MAX_WORKERS - Max worker processes (Default: 4)
- --useragent USERAGENT - Set specific user agent
- --java-enabled - Display Java environment
- --verbose - Show all checks verbosely
- --proxy PROXY - Relay connections through HTTP/socks5 proxy (Example: socks5://127.0.0.1:8080)
- --proxy-auth PROXY_AUTH - Set proxy credentials. (Example: username: password)
Examples:
- Get argument details of scan method:
python AutoBrowser.py scan --help
- Scan with Nmap, checks the results and create folder by name project_name verbose via 10 workers:
python AutoBrowser.py scan "192.168.1.1/24" -a="-sT -sV -T3" -p project_name --workers=10
- Scan a host list via Nmap(like -iL Nmap flag), checks the results and create folder by name project_name and enabling java environment:
python AutoBrowser.py scan file_path.txt -a="-sT -sV -T3" -p project_name --verbose --java-enabled
- Get the argument details of analyze method:
python AutoBrowser.py analyze --help
- Analyzing Nmap XML report and create folder by name report_analyze trough a Proxy:
python AutoBrowser.py analyze nmap_file.xml --project report_analyze --proxy="socks5://127.0.0.1:8080"
- Analyzing Nmap XML report and create folder by name report_analyze trough a Proxy with credentials:
python AutoBrowser.py analyze nmap_file.xml --project report_analyze --proxy="http://127.0.0.1:8080" --proxy-auth="username:password"
- Analyzing Nmap XML report and create folder by name report_analyze with specify user agent:
python AutoBrowser.py analyze nmap_file.xml --project report_analyze --user-agent="My New UserAgent"
