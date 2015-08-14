Yasuo - Tool For Detecting Vulnerable & Exploitable 3rd-party Web Applications
There are over 10,000 remotely exploitable vulnerabilities that exist in tons of web applications/front-ends and could allow an attacker to completely compromise the back-end server. These vulnerabilities range from RCE to malicious file uploads to SQL injection to RFI/LFI etc.
Yasuo is built to quickly scan the network for such vulnerable applications thus serving pwnable targets on a silver platter.
INSTALLATION
You would need to install the following gems:
- bundle install --path vendor
- bundler exec ./yasuo.rb -f [myfile]
Usage:
Yasuo provides following command-line options:
-r :: If you want Yasuo to perform a port scan, use this switch to provide an IP address or IP range
-l :: If you want Yasuo to perform a port scan, use this switch to provide an input file with new-line separated IP addresses, similar to nmap's -iL option
-s :: Provide custom signature file. [./yasuo.rb -s mysignatures.yaml -f nmap.xml] [Default - signatures.yaml]
-f :: If you do not want Yasuo to perform a port scan and already have an nmap output in XML format, use this switch to feed the nmap output
-u :: Takes a newline-separated file of URLs saved from the previous run of Yasuo.
-n :: Tells Yasuo to not ping the host while performing the port scan. Standard nmap option.
-p :: Use this switch to provide port number(s)/range
-A :: Use this switch to scan all the 65535 ports. Standard nmap option.
-b [all/form/basic] :: If the discovered application implements authentication, use this switch to brute-force the auth. "all" will brute-force both form & HTTP basic auth. "form" will only brute-force form-based auth. "basic" will only brute-force HTTP basic auth.
-t :: Specify the maximum number of threads
-h :: Help
Examples:
./yasuo -r 127.0.0.1 -p 80,8080,443,8443 -b form
The above command will perform port scan against 127.0.0.1 on ports 80, 8080, 443 and 8443 and will brute-force login for all the applications that implement form-based authentication.
./yasuo -l /project/hosts -p 80,8080,443,8443
The above command will perform port scan against the hosts in file /projects/hosts on ports 80, 8080, 443 and 8443 and will not perform any brute-force actions against the applications discovered.
./yasuo -f my_nmap_output.xml -b all
The above command will parse the nmap output file "my_nmap_output.xml" and will brute-force login for all the applications that implement form-based and HTTP basic authentication.
