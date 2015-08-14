Yasuo - Tool For Detecting Vulnerable & Exploitable 3rd-party Web Applications



Yasuo is a ruby script that scans for vulnerable 3rd-party web applications.

There are over 10,000 remotely exploitable vulnerabilities that exist in tons of web applications/front-ends and could allow an attacker to completely compromise the back-end server. These vulnerabilities range from RCE to malicious file uploads to SQL injection to RFI/LFI etc.





Yasuo is built to quickly scan the network for such vulnerable applications thus serving pwnable targets on a silver platter.





INSTALLATION

You would need to install the following gems:

bundle install --path vendor

bundler exec ./yasuo.rb -f [myfile]





Usage:

Yasuo provides following command-line options:





-r :: If you want Yasuo to perform a port scan, use this switch to provide an IP address or IP range

-l :: If you want Yasuo to perform a port scan, use this switch to provide an input file with new-line separated IP addresses, similar to nmap's -iL option

-s :: Provide custom signature file. [./yasuo.rb -s mysignatures.yaml -f nmap.xml] [Default - signatures.yaml]

-f :: If you do not want Yasuo to perform a port scan and already have an nmap output in XML format, use this switch to feed the nmap output

-u :: Takes a newline-separated file of URLs saved from the previous run of Yasuo.

-n :: Tells Yasuo to not ping the host while performing the port scan. Standard nmap option.

-p :: Use this switch to provide port number(s)/range

-A :: Use this switch to scan all the 65535 ports. Standard nmap option.

-b [all/form/basic] :: If the discovered application implements authentication, use this switch to brute-force the auth. "all" will brute-force both form & HTTP basic auth. "form" will only brute-force form-based auth. "basic" will only brute-force HTTP basic auth.

-t :: Specify the maximum number of threads





-h :: Help









Examples: