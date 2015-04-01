WS-Attacker - Modular Framework for Web Services Penetration Testing
WS-Attacker is a modular framework for web services penetration testing. It is a free and easy to use software solution, which provides an all-in-one security checking interface with only a few clicks.
Features:
- Automatic XML Encryption Attacks against Web Services
- Automatic XML Signature Wrapping attack against Web Services
- XML-Denial-of-Service Techniques against Web Services
- SOAPAction Spoofing and WS-Addressing Spoofing
- Further Attacks in Development (even apart from Web Services)
Screenshots:
|Load a WSDL and set up request parameters
|Configuration: SOAPAction Spoofing
|Attack finished
|Submitting a test request
|Attack finished
|Configuration: WS Addressing Spoofing
