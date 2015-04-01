WS-Attacker - Modular Framework for Web Services Penetration Testing

WS-Attacker is a modular framework for web services penetration testing. It is a free and easy to use software solution, which provides an all-in-one security checking interface with only a few clicks.

Features:

  • Automatic XML Encryption Attacks against Web Services
  • Automatic XML Signature Wrapping attack against Web Services
  • XML-Denial-of-Service Techniques against Web Services
  • SOAPAction Spoofing and WS-Addressing Spoofing
  • Further Attacks in Development (even apart from Web Services)

Screenshots:

Load a WSDL and set up request parameters

Configuration: SOAPAction Spoofing

Attack finished

Submitting a test request

Attack finished

Configuration: WS Addressing Spoofing


Download WS-Attacker

