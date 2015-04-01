Web Security Dojo - A Self-Contained Penetration Testing Training Environment

Web Security Dojo is an open source, preconfigured, stand-alone training environment for web application penetration testing. 

Tools + Targets = Dojo

The Web Security Dojo is for learning and practicing web app security testing techniques. It is ideal for self-teaching and skill assessment, as well as training classes and conferences since it does not need a network connection. The Dojo contains everything needed to get started - tools, targets, and documentation.



Download Web Security Dojo

