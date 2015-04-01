WAIDPS - Wireless Auditing, Intrusion Detection & Prevention System
This is a multipurpose tool designed for network auditing, wireless intrusion detection, and intrusion prevention.
It can also harvest all WiFi information in the surrounding and store in databases.
Requirements:
- Wireless interface which is capable of monitoring and injection
- Python 2.7
- Aircrack-NG
- TShark
- TCPDump
- Mergecap
- xterm
