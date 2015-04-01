VBScan - VBulletin Vulnerability Scanner
VBScan (short for [VB]ulletin Vulnerability [Scan]ner) is an opensource project in Perl programming language to detect VBulletin CMS vulnerabilities and analyze them.
Usage:
./vbscan.pl <target> ./vbscan.pl http://target.com/vbulletin
