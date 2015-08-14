Snitch - Information Gathering via Dorks



Snitch is a Python-based tool that allows you to automate information gathering process for a specified domain.



Usage:

snitch.py [options] Options: -h, --help show this help message and exit -U [url], --url=[url] domain(s) or domain extension(s) separated by comma* -D [type], --dork=[type] dork type(s) separated by comma* -C [dork], --custom=[dork] custom dork* -O [file], --output=[file] output file -S [ip:port], --socks=[ip:port] socks5 proxy -I [seconds], --interval=[seconds] interval between requests, 2s by default -P [pages], --pages=[pages] pages to retrieve, 10 by default -v turn on verbosity Dork types: info Information leak & Potential web bugs ext Sensitive extensions docs Documents & Messages files Files & Directories soft Web software all All

Example:

devil@hell:~/snitch$ python snitch.py -D ext -U gov -P15 [!] Pages limit set to 15 [+] Target: gov [+] Looking for sensitive extensions http://www.seismic.ca.gov/pub/CSSC_1998-01_COG.pdf.OLD http://greengenes.lbl.gov/Download/Sequence_Data/Fasta_data_files/CoreSet_2010/ formatdb.log http://www.uspto.gov/web/patents/pdx/permitting_access.pdf_2010may17.bak https://software.sandia.gov/trac/canary/attachment/ticket/3917/ Pike_Hach%26SCAN_Oracle.edsx_convert.log http://www.dss.virginia.gov/tst.log http://appliedresearch.cancer.gov/nhanes_pam/create.pam_perday.log https://igscb.jpl.nasa.gov/igscb/station/log/abmf_20150428.log http://sun.ars-grin.gov:8080/dbf.sql http://cci.lbl.gov/~phzwart/Betty_data/latest_data/acorn/14_molrep.log http://appliedresearch.cancer.gov/nhanes_pam/create.pam_perminute.log https://software.sandia.gov/trac/dakota/attachment/ticket/4166/hopperConf.log https://igscb.jpl.nasa.gov/igscb/station/mgexlog/nya2_20130905.log http://www.swrcb.ca.gov/losangeles/board_decisions/adopted_orders/index.shtml.old http://web.epa.ohio.gov/phpMyAdmin.2.11.5/scripts/create_tables_mysql_4_1_2+.sql https://trac.mcs.anl.gov/projects/mpich2/attachment/ticket/83/config.log https://tcga-data.nci.nih.gov/docs/index.html.bak http://spec.jpl.nasa.gov/ftp/pub/catalog/c098001.log http://www.glerl.noaa.gov/metdata/2check_all.log http://www.maine.gov/dep/ftp/MAIRIS/5.2.3_Installation/mairis_5_2_3_seq_mgmt.sql http://ft.ornl.gov/eavl/regression/configure.log http://airsar.jpl.nasa.gov/airdata/PRECISION_LOG/hd1883.log http://www.uspto.gov/main/homepagenews/pprwrk_rdctn_act.htm_2009sep29a.bak http://eula.mindspark.com/cookies/ http://www.antd.nist.gov/pubs/Sriram_BGP_IEEE_JSAC.pdf.old http://www-esh.fnal.gov/pls/default/itna.log http://web.epa.ohio.gov/phpMyAdmin.2.11.5/scripts/upgrade_tables_mysql_4_1_2+.sql http://www.modot.mo.gov/newsandinfo/documents/_baks/ Whathappenstoyourbenefitswhenyouterminatestateemployment.pdf.0001.c487.bak http://maine.gov/REVENUE/netfile/WS_FTP.LOG http://mls.jpl.nasa.gov/lay/UARS_MLS.LOG http://airsar.jpl.nasa.gov/airdata/PRECISION_LOG/hd1469.log http://www.iowa.gov/boee/handbook.pdf.old http://yuri.lbl.gov/ontologies/obo-all/uberon_prerelease/uberon_prerelease.obo_xml.OLD https://igscb.jpl.nasa.gov/igscb/station/general/blank.log http://yuri.lbl.gov/ontologies/obo-all/disease_ontology/disease_ontology.owl2.OLD https://www.health.ny.gov/health_care/medicaid/nyserrcd.ini http://www.thruway.ny.gov/business/contractors/expedite/bid.ini http://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/html/ecmwf0012loop500_ak.cfg https://fermilinux.fnal.gov/documentation/security/krb5.conf http://spartatools.dnsops.gov/wiki/index.php/Dnsval.conf http://w3.pppl.gov/~hammett/comp/MSWindows/teraterm/TERATERM.INI http://usgcb.nist.gov/usgcb/content/configuration/workstation-ks.cfg https://ics-web.sns.ornl.gov/kasemir/CSS/Training/DLS/Config/settings.ini http://cmip-pcmdi.llnl.gov/cmip5/docs/esg.ini http://spartatools.dnsops.gov/wiki/index.php/Dnssec-tools.conf http://www.usatlas.bnl.gov/~caballer/files/cvmfs/etc/httpd/welcome.conf https://security.fnal.gov/krb5.conf http://collaborate2.nws.noaa.gov/canned_data/data_files/pqact.conf http://archives1.dags.hawaii.gov/gsdl/collect/vitalsta/etc/oai.cfg http://lambda.gsfc.nasa.gov/data/suborbital/BICEP2/ B2_3yr_camb_planck_withB_params_20140314.ini [+] Done!