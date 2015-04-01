SMBMap - An SMB Enumeration Tool

SMBMap is a Python-based tool that allows users to enumerate samba share drives across an entire domain.





It offers the following features: List share drives, drive permissions, share contents, upload/download functionality, file name auto-download pattern matching, and even execute remote commands.

Requirements:





Features:

Pass-the-Hash Support

File upload/download/delete

Permission enumeration (writable share, meet Metasploit)

Remote Command Execution

Distributed file content searching (new!)

Filename matching (with an auto download capability)





Usage: