SmarTTY - A Multi-tabbed SSH Client with SCP Support

SmarTTY is a free multi-tabbed SSH client that supports copying files and directories with SCP on-the-fly and editing files in-place.

It has no annoying multiple windows, and no need to relogin, just open a new tab and go.


Features:

  • Automatic completion for files, folders and recent commands
  • Easy file navigation panel for viewing files in current directory
  • Clickable <file>:<line> links in command output
  • Easy-to-use GUI for APT and YUM package managers
  • Windows-style remote directory structure
  • Download and upload single files with SCP protocol
  • Transfer entire directories with recursive SCP
  • Quickly send and receive directories with on-the-fly TAR
  • Automatic CRLF to LF conversion
  • Option to invoke 'sudo' to save protected files
  • Native Windows file editing look
  • View data in ASCII, HEX or both
  • Save communication logs to files
  • Automatically group data packets based on time of arrival
  • No need to enter your password each time
  • Private key is securely stored in Windows key container
  • One-click configuration of remote host
  • Your Unix password is not stored anywhere
  • Remote X11 apps run out-of-the-box
  • No need to configure anything manually


