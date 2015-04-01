SmarTTY - A Multi-tabbed SSH Client with SCP Support
SmarTTY is a free multi-tabbed SSH client that supports copying files and directories with SCP on-the-fly and editing files in-place.
Features:
- Automatic completion for files, folders and recent commands
- Easy file navigation panel for viewing files in current directory
- Clickable <file>:<line> links in command output
- Easy-to-use GUI for APT and YUM package managers
- Windows-style remote directory structure
- Download and upload single files with SCP protocol
- Transfer entire directories with recursive SCP
- Quickly send and receive directories with on-the-fly TAR
- Automatic CRLF to LF conversion
- Option to invoke 'sudo' to save protected files
- Native Windows file editing look
- View data in ASCII, HEX or both
- Save communication logs to files
- Automatically group data packets based on time of arrival
- No need to enter your password each time
- Private key is securely stored in Windows key container
- One-click configuration of remote host
- Your Unix password is not stored anywhere
- Remote X11 apps run out-of-the-box
- No need to configure anything manually
