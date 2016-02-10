ShellCheck - Static Analysis Tool for Shell Scripts
ShellCheck is a static analysis tool that gives warnings and suggestions for bash/sh shell scripts.
How To Use ShellCheckThere are a number of ways to use ShellCheck.
- On The Web
Paste a shell script on https://www.shellcheck.net for instant feedback.
ShellCheck.net is always synchronized to the latest git commit, and is the easiest way to give ShellCheck a go.
- From Your Terminal
Run shellcheck yourscript in your terminal for instant output, as seen above.
- In Your Editor
You can see ShellCheck suggestions directly in a variety of editors.
- Vim, through ALE, Neomake, or Syntastic
- Emacs, through Flycheck
- Sublime, through SublimeLinter.
- Atom, through Linter.
- VSCode, through vscode-shellcheck.
- Most other editors, through GCC error compatibility.
- In your build or test suites
While ShellCheck is mostly intended for interactive use, it can easily be added to builds or test suites.
ShellCheck makes canonical use of exit codes, and can output simple JSON, CheckStyle compatible XML, GCC compatible warnings as well as human-readable text (with or without ANSI colors).
What kind of things does ShellCheck look for?Here is an incomplete list of detected issues:
- Quoting:
ShellCheck can recognize several types of incorrect quoting:
echo $1 # Unquoted variables find . -name *.ogg # Unquoted find/grep patterns rm "~/my file.txt" # Quoted tilde expansion v='--verbose="true"'; cmd $v # Literal quotes in variables for f in "*.ogg" # Incorrectly quoted 'for' loops touch $@ # Unquoted $@ echo 'Don't forget to restart!' # Singlequote closed by apostrophe echo 'Don\'t try this at home' # Attempting to escape ' in '' echo 'Path is $PATH' # Variables in single quotes trap "echo Took ${SECONDS}s" 0 # Prematurely expanded trap
- Conditionals:
ShellCheck can recognize many types of incorrect test statements.
[[ n != 0 ]] # Constant test expressions [[ -e *.mpg ]] # Existence checks of globs [[ $foo==0 ]] # Always true due to missing spaces [[ -n "$foo " ]] # Always true due to literals [[ $foo =~ "fo+" ]] # Quoted regex in =~ [ foo =~ re ] # Unsupported [ ] operators [ $1 -eq "shellcheck" ] # Numerical comparison of strings [ $n && $m ] # && in [ .. ] [ grep -q foo file ] # Command without $(..) [[ "$$file" == *.jpg ]] # Comparisons that can't succeed (( 1 -lt 2 )) # Using test operators in ((..))
- Frequently misused commands:
grep '*foo*' file # Globs in regex contexts find . -exec foo {} && bar {} \; # Prematurely terminated find -exec sudo echo 'Var=42' > /etc/profile # Redirecting sudo time --format=%s sleep 10 # Passing time(1) flags to time builtin while read h; do ssh "$h" uptime # Commands eating while loop input alias archive='mv $1 /backup' # Defining aliases with arguments tr -cd '[a-zA-Z0-9]' # [] around ranges in tr exec foo; echo "Done!" # Misused 'exec' find -name \*.bak -o -name \*~ -delete # Implicit precedence in find f() { whoami; }; sudo f # External use of internal functions
- Common beginner's mistakes:
var = 42 # Spaces around = in assignments $foo=42 # $ in assignments for $var in *; do ... # $ in for loop variables var$n="Hello" # Wrong indirect assignment echo ${var$n} # Wrong indirect reference var=(1, 2, 3) # Comma separated arrays array=( [index] = value ) # Incorrect index initialization echo "Argument 10 is $10" # Positional parameter misreference if $(myfunction); then ..; fi # Wrapping commands in $() else if othercondition; then .. # Using 'else if'
- Style:
ShellCheck can make suggestions to improve style:
[[ -z $(find /tmp | grep mpg) ]] # Use grep -q instead a >> log; b >> log; c >> log # Use a redirection block instead echo "The time is `date`" # Use $() instead cd dir; process *; cd ..; # Use subshells instead echo $[1+2] # Use standard $((..)) instead of old $[] echo $(($RANDOM % 6)) # Don't use $ on variables in $((..)) echo "$(date)" # Useless use of echo cat file | grep foo # Useless use of cat
- Data and typing errors:
ShellCheck can recognize issues related to data and typing:
args="$@" # Assigning arrays to strings files=(foo bar); echo "$files" # Referencing arrays as strings declare -A arr=(foo bar) # Associative arrays without index printf "%s\n" "Arguments: $@." # Concatenating strings and arrays [[ $# > 2 ]] # Comparing numbers as strings var=World; echo "Hello " var # Unused lowercase variables echo "Hello $name" # Unassigned lowercase variables cmd | read bar; echo $bar # Assignments in subshells
- Robustness:
ShellCheck can make suggestions for improving the robustness of a script:
rm -rf "$STEAMROOT/"* # Catastrophic rm touch ./-l; ls * # Globs that could become options find . -exec sh -c 'a && b {}' \; # Find -exec shell injection printf "Hello $name" # Variables in printf format for f in $(ls *.txt); do # Iterating over ls output export MYVAR=$(cmd) # Masked exit codes
- Portability:
ShellCheck will warn when using features not supported by the shebang. For example, if you set the shebang to #!/bin/sh, ShellCheck will warn about portability issues similar to checkbashisms:
echo {1..$n} # Works in ksh, but not bash/dash/sh echo {1..10} # Works in ksh and bash, but not dash/sh echo -n 42 # Works in ksh, bash and dash, undefined in sh trap 'exit 42' sigint # Unportable signal spec cmd &> file # Unportable redirection operator read foo < /dev/tcp/host/22 # Unportable intercepted files foo-bar() { ..; } # Undefined/unsupported function name [ $UID = 0 ] # Variable undefined in dash/sh local var=value # local is undefined in sh time sleep 1 | sleep 5 # Undefined uses of 'time'
- Miscellaneous:
ShellCheck recognizes a menagerie of other issues:
PS1='\e[0;32m\$\e[0m ' # PS1 colors not in \[..\] PATH="$PATH:~/bin" # Literal tilde in $PATH rm “file” # Unicode quotes echo "Hello world" # Carriage return / DOS line endings echo hello \ # Trailing spaces after \ var=42 echo $var # Expansion of inlined environment #!/bin/bash -x -e # Common shebang errors echo $((n/180*100)) # Unnecessary loss of precision ls *[:digit:].txt # Bad character class globs sed 's/foo/bar/' file > file # Redirecting to input
Installation:The easiest way to install ShellCheck locally is through your package manager.
- On systems with Cabal (installs to ~/.cabal/bin):
cabal update cabal install ShellCheck
- On systems with Stack (installs to ~/.local/bin):
stack update stack install ShellCheck
- On Debian based distros:
apt-get install shellcheck
- On Arch Linux based distros:
pacman -S shellcheck
- On Gentoo based distros:
emerge --ask shellcheck
- On EPEL based distros:
yum -y install epel-release yum install ShellCheck
- On Fedora based distros:
dnf install ShellCheck
- On OS X with homebrew:
brew install shellcheck
- On OS X with MacPorts:
port install shellcheck
- On openSUSE:Tumbleweed:
zypper in ShellCheck
- On other openSUSE distributions:
zypper ar http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/devel:/languages:/haskell/ openSUSE_$(version)/devel:languages:haskell.repo
zypper in ShellCheck
Or use OneClickInstall - https://software.opensuse.org/package/ShellCheck
- On Solus:
eopkg install shellcheck
- From Docker Hub:
docker pull koalaman/shellcheck:latest # Or :v0.4.6 for a release version docker run -v "$PWD:/mnt" koalaman/shellcheck myscript
Alternatively, get freshly built binaries for the latest commit here:
or see the storage bucket listing for checksums and release builds.
Travis CI Setup
If you want to use ShellCheck in Travis CI, you can most easily install it via apt:
language: bash addons: apt: sources: - debian-sid # Grab ShellCheck from the Debian repo packages: - shellcheck
