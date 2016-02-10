ShellCheck - Static Analysis Tool for Shell Scripts

How To Use ShellCheck

On The Web

https://www.shellcheck.net for instant feedback. Paste a shell script onfor instant feedback.



ShellCheck.net is always synchronized to the latest git commit, and is the easiest way to give ShellCheck a go.





From Your Terminal Run shellcheck yourscript in your terminal for instant output, as seen above.

In Your Editor You can see ShellCheck suggestions directly in a variety of editors. Vim, through ALE, Neomake, or Syntastic



Emacs, through Flycheck



Sublime, through SublimeLinter.



Atom, through Linter.



VSCode, through vscode-shellcheck.



Most other editors, through GCC error compatibility.

In your build or test suites While ShellCheck is mostly intended for interactive use, it can easily be added to builds or test suites.





What kind of things does ShellCheck look for? Here is an incomplete list of detected issues:

Quoting: ShellCheck can recognize several types of incorrect quoting: echo $1 # Unquoted variables find . -name *.ogg # Unquoted find/grep patterns rm "~/my file.txt" # Quoted tilde expansion v='--verbose="true"'; cmd $v # Literal quotes in variables for f in "*.ogg" # Incorrectly quoted 'for' loops touch $@ # Unquoted $@ echo 'Don't forget to restart!' # Singlequote closed by apostrophe echo 'Don\'t try this at home' # Attempting to escape ' in '' echo 'Path is $PATH' # Variables in single quotes trap "echo Took ${SECONDS}s" 0 # Prematurely expanded trap

Conditionals: ShellCheck can recognize many types of incorrect test statements. [[ n != 0 ]] # Constant test expressions [[ -e *.mpg ]] # Existence checks of globs [[ $foo==0 ]] # Always true due to missing spaces [[ -n "$foo " ]] # Always true due to literals [[ $foo =~ "fo+" ]] # Quoted regex in =~ [ foo =~ re ] # Unsupported [ ] operators [ $1 -eq "shellcheck" ] # Numerical comparison of strings [ $n && $m ] # && in [ .. ] [ grep -q foo file ] # Command without $(..) [[ "$$file" == *.jpg ]] # Comparisons that can't succeed (( 1 -lt 2 )) # Using test operators in ((..))

Here is an incomplete list of detected issues: Frequently misused commands: ShellCheck can recognize instances where commands are used incorrectly:

grep '*foo*' file # Globs in regex contexts find . -exec foo {} && bar {} \; # Prematurely terminated find -exec sudo echo 'Var=42' > /etc/profile # Redirecting sudo time --format=%s sleep 10 # Passing time(1) flags to time builtin while read h; do ssh "$h" uptime # Commands eating while loop input alias archive='mv $1 /backup' # Defining aliases with arguments tr -cd '[a-zA-Z0-9]' # [] around ranges in tr exec foo; echo "Done!" # Misused 'exec' find -name \*.bak -o -name \*~ -delete # Implicit precedence in find f() { whoami; }; sudo f # External use of internal functions

Common beginner's mistakes: ShellCheck recognizes many common beginner's syntax errors:

Style: ShellCheck can make suggestions to improve style: [[ -z $(find /tmp | grep mpg) ]] # Use grep -q instead a >> log; b >> log; c >> log # Use a redirection block instead echo "The time is `date`" # Use $() instead cd dir; process *; cd ..; # Use subshells instead echo $[1+2] # Use standard $((..)) instead of old $[] echo $(($RANDOM % 6)) # Don't use $ on variables in $((..)) echo "$(date)" # Useless use of echo cat file | grep foo # Useless use of cat

Data and typing errors: ShellCheck can recognize issues related to data and typing: args="$@" # Assigning arrays to strings files=(foo bar); echo "$files" # Referencing arrays as strings declare -A arr=(foo bar) # Associative arrays without index printf "%s

" "Arguments: $@." # Concatenating strings and arrays [[ $# > 2 ]] # Comparing numbers as strings var=World; echo "Hello " var # Unused lowercase variables echo "Hello $name" # Unassigned lowercase variables cmd | read bar; echo $bar # Assignments in subshells

Robustness: ShellCheck can make suggestions for improving the robustness of a script: rm -rf "$STEAMROOT/"* # Catastrophic rm touch ./-l; ls * # Globs that could become options find . -exec sh -c 'a && b {}' \; # Find -exec shell injection printf "Hello $name" # Variables in printf format for f in $(ls *.txt); do # Iterating over ls output export MYVAR=$(cmd) # Masked exit codes

Portability: ShellCheck will warn when using features not supported by the shebang. For example, if you set the shebang to #!/bin/sh, ShellCheck will warn about portability issues similar to checkbashisms: echo {1..$n} # Works in ksh, but not bash/dash/sh echo {1..10} # Works in ksh and bash, but not dash/sh echo -n 42 # Works in ksh, bash and dash, undefined in sh trap 'exit 42' sigint # Unportable signal spec cmd &> file # Unportable redirection operator read foo < /dev/tcp/host/22 # Unportable intercepted files foo-bar() { ..; } # Undefined/unsupported function name [ $UID = 0 ] # Variable undefined in dash/sh local var=value # local is undefined in sh time sleep 1 | sleep 5 # Undefined uses of 'time'

Miscellaneous: ShellCheck recognizes a menagerie of other issues: PS1='\e[0;32m\$\e[0m ' # PS1 colors not in \[..\] PATH="$PATH:~/bin" # Literal tilde in $PATH rm “file” # Unicode quotes echo "Hello world" # Carriage return / DOS line endings echo hello \ # Trailing spaces after \ var=42 echo $var # Expansion of inlined environment #!/bin/bash -x -e # Common shebang errors echo $((n/180*100)) # Unnecessary loss of precision ls *[:digit:].txt # Bad character class globs sed 's/foo/bar/' file > file # Redirecting to input





Installation: The easiest way to install ShellCheck locally is through your package manager.

The easiest way to install ShellCheck locally is through your package manager.

On systems with Cabal (installs to ~/.cabal/bin): cabal update cabal install ShellCheck On systems with Stack (installs to ~/.local/bin): stack update stack install ShellCheck On Debian based distros: apt-get install shellcheck On Arch Linux based distros: pacman -S shellcheck On Gentoo based distros: emerge --ask shellcheck On EPEL based distros: yum -y install epel-release yum install ShellCheck On Fedora based distros: dnf install ShellCheck On OS X with homebrew: brew install shellcheck On OS X with MacPorts: port install shellcheck On openSUSE:Tumbleweed: zypper in ShellCheck On other openSUSE distributions: Add OBS devel:languages:haskell repository

zypper ar http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/devel:/languages:/haskell/ openSUSE_$(version)/devel:languages:haskell.repo

zypper in ShellCheck

https://software.opensuse.org/package/ShellCheck Or use OneClickInstall -





On Solus: eopkg install shellcheck From Docker Hub: docker pull koalaman/shellcheck:latest # Or :v0.4.6 for a release version docker run -v "$PWD:/mnt" koalaman/shellcheck myscript or use koalaman/shellcheck-alpine if you want a larger Alpine Linux based image to extend.

Alternatively, get freshly built binaries for the latest commit here:





Travis CI Setup

If you want to use ShellCheck in Travis CI, you can most easily install it via apt:

language: bash addons: apt: sources: - debian-sid # Grab ShellCheck from the Debian repo packages: - shellcheck

ShellCheck is a static analysis tool that gives warnings and suggestions for bash/sh shell scripts.