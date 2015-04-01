Proxenet - Hacker-Friendly Proxy for Web Application Pentests

Proxenet is a hacker-friendly DIY web proxy for pentesters. It is a C-based proxy that allows you to interact with higher level languages (like Python, Ruby, Java, etc.) for modifying on-the-fly requests/responses sent by your Web browser.

Features:

Written in C

Fast (heavy thread use)



Efficient (POSIX compatible)



Low memory footprint (for the core)

Can interact with any language

Provides plugins support for the following languages:

C



Python



Lua



Ruby



Perl



Tcl



Java

SSL/TLS

Full SSL/TLS interception (internal CA)



SSL/TLS client certificate authentication

IPv4/IPv6

HTTP(s)/SOCKS4(a) Proxy forwarding

White-list/Black-list host filtering

Command interface out-of-band

Nice TTY colours

100% Open-Source ... and more!

It allows you to make fine grain plugins to manipulate HTTP requests and/or responses in the language of your choice; that other existing tools (Burp, ZAP, etc.) can by design never allow you to do.It is a multi-threaded proxy which allows you to manipulate HTTP requests and responses using your favourite scripting language. No need to learn Java (like for Burp), or Python (like for mitmproxy). proxenet supports many languages and more can be easily added.Proxenet is not script-kiddie friendly. While the tool can be configured to use a web interface, it is not packaged with a GUI.