Proxenet - Hacker-Friendly Proxy for Web Application Pentests

Proxenet is a hacker-friendly DIY web proxy for pentesters. It is a C-based proxy that allows you to interact with higher level languages (like Python, Ruby, Java, etc.) for modifying on-the-fly requests/responses sent by your Web browser.
It allows you to make fine grain plugins to manipulate HTTP requests and/or responses in the language of your choice; that other existing tools (Burp, ZAP, etc.) can by design never allow you to do.
It is a multi-threaded proxy which allows you to manipulate HTTP requests and responses using your favourite scripting language. No need to learn Java (like for Burp), or Python (like for mitmproxy). proxenet supports many languages and more can be easily added.
Proxenet is not script-kiddie friendly. While the tool can be configured to use a web interface, it is not packaged with a GUI.
Features:
- Written in C
- Fast (heavy thread use)
- Efficient (POSIX compatible)
- Low memory footprint (for the core)
- Can interact with any language
- Provides plugins support for the following languages:
- C
- Python
- Lua
- Ruby
- Perl
- Tcl
- Java
- SSL/TLS
- Full SSL/TLS interception (internal CA)
- SSL/TLS client certificate authentication
- IPv4/IPv6
- HTTP(s)/SOCKS4(a) Proxy forwarding
- White-list/Black-list host filtering
- Command interface out-of-band
- Nice TTY colours
- 100% Open-Source ... and more!
