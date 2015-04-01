Plecost - WordPress Fingerprinting Tool
Plecost is a vulnerability fingerprinting and vulnerability finder for Wordpress blog engine.
InstallationUsing Pypi:
> python3 -m pip install plecostRemember that Plecost3 only runs in Python 3.
Using Docker:
You can run Plecost using Docker:
> docker run --rm iniqua/plecost {ARGS}Where {ARGS} is any valid argument of Plecost. A real example could be:
> docker run --rm iniqua/plecost -nb -w plugin_list_10.txt http://SITE.com
Usage:Scan a website:
> plecost http://SITE.comA bit complex scan: increasing verbosity exporting results in JSON format and XML:
> plecost -v http://SITE.com -o results.json
> plecost -v http://SITE.com -o results.xml
Advanced scan options:
No check WordPress version, only for plugins:
> plecost -nc http://SITE.comForce scan, even if not Wordpress was detected:
> plecost -f http://SITE.comDisplay only the short banner:
> plecost -nb http://SITE.comList available wordlists:
> plecost -nb -l // Plecost - Wordpress finger printer Tool - v1.0.0 Available word lists: 1 - plugin_list_10.txt 2 - plugin_list_100.txt 3 - plugin_list_1000.txt 4 - plugin_list_250.txt 5 - plugin_list_50.txt 6 - plugin_list_huge.txtSelect a wordlist in the list:
> plecost -nb -w plugin_list_10.txt http://SITE.comIncreasing concurrency (USE THIS OPTION WITH CAUTION. CAN SHUTDOWN TESTED SITE!)
> plecost --concurrency 10 http://SITE.comOr...
> plecost -c 10 http://SITE.comFor more options, consult the --help command:
> plecost -hUpdating vulnerability database:
> plecost --update-cveUpdating plugin list:
> plecost --update-plugins
Plecost has a local vulnerability database of Wordpress and WordPress plugins. You can consult it in off-line mode.
Listing all known plugins with vulnerabilities:
> plecost -nb --show-plugins // Plecost - Wordpress finger printer Tool - v1.0.0 [*] Plugins with vulnerabilities known: { 0 } - acobot_live_chat_%26_contact_form { 1 } - activehelper_livehelp_live_chat { 2 } - ad-manager { 3 } - alipay { 4 } - all-video-gallery { 5 } - all_in_one_wordpress_security_and_firewall { 6 } - another_wordpress_classifieds_plugin { 7 } - anyfont { 8 } - april%27s_super_functions_pack { 9 } - banner_effect_header { 10 } - bannerman { 11 } - bib2html { 12 } - bic_media_widget { 13 } - bird_feeder { 14 } - blogstand-smart-banner { 15 } - blue_wrench_video_widget ...
Show vulnerabilities of a concrete plugin:
> plecost -nb -vp google_analytics // Plecost - Wordpress finger printer Tool - v1.0.0 [*] Associated CVEs for plugin 'google_analytics': { 0 } - CVE-2014-9174: Affected versions: <0> - 5.1.2 <1> - 5.1.1 <2> - 5.1 <3> - 5.1.0 [*] Done!
Show details of a concrete CVE:
> plecost -nb --cve CVE-2014-9174 // Plecost - Wordpress finger printer Tool - v1.0.0 [*] Detail for CVE 'CVE-2014-9174': Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the Google Analytics by Yoast (google-analytics-for-wordpress) plugin before 5.1.3 for WordPress allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via the "Manually enter your UA code" (manual_ua_code_field) field in the General Settings. [*] Done!
You might also like:
- dSploit - Android App For Hackers
- URLCrazy - Domain Name Typo Tool
- CrowdInspect - Host-based Process Inspection Tool
- HULK - Web Server DoS (Denial of Service) Tool
- FGscanner - An Open-source URL Scanner
- Havij - Automated SQL Injection Tool
- DVIA - Damn Vulnerable iOS Application
- WAF-FLE - An Open-source ModSecurity Console
- ParameterFuzz - Web Application Security Scanner
- Dumb0 - Simple Script To Harvest Usernames From Popular Forums and CMS
- Burp CO2 - A Collection Of Enhancements for Burp Suite
- Maltrieve - Tool To Retrieve Malware Directly From the Source
- Ncrack - High-Speed Network Authentication Cracker
- Responder - An LLMNR, NBT-NS, and mDNS Poisoner
Post a Comment