Plecost - WordPress Fingerprinting Tool

Installation

> python3 -m pip install plecost

> docker run --rm iniqua/plecost {ARGS}

> docker run --rm iniqua/plecost -nb -w plugin_list_10.txt http://SITE.com

Usage:

> plecost http://SITE.com

> plecost -v http://SITE.com -o results.json

> plecost -v http://SITE.com -o results.xml

Advanced scan options:

No check WordPress version, only for plugins:

> plecost -nc http://SITE.com

> plecost -f http://SITE.com

> plecost -nb http://SITE.com

> plecost -nb -l // Plecost - Wordpress finger printer Tool - v1.0.0 Available word lists: 1 - plugin_list_10.txt 2 - plugin_list_100.txt 3 - plugin_list_1000.txt 4 - plugin_list_250.txt 5 - plugin_list_50.txt 6 - plugin_list_huge.txt

> plecost -nb -w plugin_list_10.txt http://SITE.com

> plecost --concurrency 10 http://SITE.com

> plecost -c 10 http://SITE.com

> plecost -h

> plecost --update-cve

> plecost --update-plugins

Plecost has a local vulnerability database of Wordpress and WordPress plugins. You can consult it in off-line mode.

> plecost -nb --show-plugins // Plecost - Wordpress finger printer Tool - v1.0.0 [*] Plugins with vulnerabilities known: { 0 } - acobot_live_chat_%26_contact_form { 1 } - activehelper_livehelp_live_chat { 2 } - ad-manager { 3 } - alipay { 4 } - all-video-gallery { 5 } - all_in_one_wordpress_security_and_firewall { 6 } - another_wordpress_classifieds_plugin { 7 } - anyfont { 8 } - april%27s_super_functions_pack { 9 } - banner_effect_header { 10 } - bannerman { 11 } - bib2html { 12 } - bic_media_widget { 13 } - bird_feeder { 14 } - blogstand-smart-banner { 15 } - blue_wrench_video_widget ...

> plecost -nb -vp google_analytics // Plecost - Wordpress finger printer Tool - v1.0.0 [*] Associated CVEs for plugin 'google_analytics': { 0 } - CVE-2014-9174: Affected versions: <0> - 5.1.2 <1> - 5.1.1 <2> - 5.1 <3> - 5.1.0 [*] Done!

> plecost -nb --cve CVE-2014-9174 // Plecost - Wordpress finger printer Tool - v1.0.0 [*] Detail for CVE 'CVE-2014-9174': Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the Google Analytics by Yoast (google-analytics-for-wordpress) plugin before 5.1.3 for WordPress allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via the "Manually enter your UA code" (manual_ua_code_field) field in the General Settings. [*] Done!

