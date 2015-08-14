PixieWPS - An Offline WPS Brute-force Utility



PixieWPS is a tool written in C that you can use to bruteforce the WPS PIN.

It uses the so-called "pixie-dust attack" which works by exploiting the low or non-existing entropy of software implementations. Unlike traditional bruteforce attacks, this attack can get the PIN in only a matter of seconds or minutes, depending on the target.















This tool can also recover the WPA-PSK from a complete passive capture (M1 through M7) for some devices.

REQUIREMENTS

apt-get -y install build-essential