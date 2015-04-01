PentestBox - Portable Penetration Testing Distribution for Windows

PentestBox is an opensource preconfigured portable penetration testing environment for the Windows operating system.

PentestBox is not like any other Linux pen-testing distribution which either runs in a virtual machine or on a dual boot environment. It essentially provides all the security tools as a software package and lets you run them natively on Windows. This effectively eliminates the requirement of virtual machines or dual-boot environments on windows.

Features:

Easy to Use - It is a simple command line utility.

Simple Design - The traditional green on black terminal comes with a modern twist.

Performance - PentestBox runs directly on host machines instead of relying on virtual machines, bringing obvious upgrades in performance.

No Dependencies Required - All the dependencies required by tools are inside PentestBox, so you can even run PentestBox on freshly installed windows without any hassle.

Portable - PentestBox is entirely portable, so now you can carry your own Penetration Testing Environment on a USB stick. It will take care of all dependencies and configuration required to run tools.

Linux Utilities - PentestBox contains nearly all Linux utilities like bash, cat, chmod, curl, git, gzip, ls, mv, ps, ssh, sh, uname and others. It even contains your favorite text editor "vim".

No Drivers Issue - Windows already has a large support of drivers for graphics cards and wireless systems, so now you won't have to worry about driver compatibility issues. For example- now you could use your GPU power to crack hashes using project RainbowCrack, which is not compatible in an environment like Linux.

Modular - You can use toolsmanager to install/update/Uninstall tools which are not already there in PentestBox.

Less Memory Usage - PentestBox runs on the host machine without any need for a virtual machine. So it only need's 20 MB for launching compared to at least 2GB of RAM need for running virtual machine distributions.

Less Disk Usage - It is very light on the Disk as well, it requires less than a third of what linux pentesting distro does.

Inbuilt Browser - PentestBox contains a version of Mozilla Firefox Browser with nearly all its security addons.

Update Feature - It contains an update feature through which you can keep your tools updated.

Can be shared on Network - Consider an environment where you wanted to use PentestBox on many computers at the office, lab, etc. Instead of installing PentestBox on each and every computer, you can just install it on one computer and share that folder as a drive to the other computers on the same network.

32 Bit system supported - Most users aren't concerned about 32-bit support because they normally use 64 bit systems. But this was introduced to turn low-end systems into a Pentesting Environment.





There are two variants of PentestBox, one without Metasploit and the other one with Metasploit.



Note: Antiviruses and Firewalls need to be switched off to install and operate the version with Metasploit.





By default installer extract to C:/PentestBox/, and for its proper functioning do not make any changes.





Here is the list of tools in the PentestBox: