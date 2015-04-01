NoPo - The NoSQL Honeypot Framework
NoPo (NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework) is an open source honeypot for NoSQL databases that automates the process of detecting attackers, logging attack incidents. The simulation engines are deployed using the twisted framework.
Features:
- First Ever Honeypot for NoSQL Databases
- Support For Config Files
- Simulates Protocol Specification as of Servers
- Support for Redis
Installation
You can download NoPo by cloning the Git repository:
git clone https://github.com/torque59/nosqlpot.git pip install -r requirements.txtNoPo works out of the box with Python version 2.6.x and 2.7.x on any platform.
Usage:Get a list of basic options:
python nosqlpot.py -hDeploy an NoSQL engine:
python nosqlpot.py -deploy redis pythom nosqlpot.py -deplot couchDeploy an NoSQL engine with a configuration file:
python nosqlpot.py -deploy redis -config filenameLog commands, session to file:
python nosqlpot.py -deploy redis -out log.out
You might also like:
- XSS Shell - XSS Backdoor & Zombie Manager
- EtherApe - A Graphical Network Monitor
- PACK - Password Analysis and Cracking Toolkit
- TYFYP - Massive Telnet Password Tester For Routers
- OpenSSH - A Free SSH Protocol Suite
- RACFSNOW - Password Cracker For RACF
- DDOSIM - Application Layer DDOS Simulator
- Rekall - Memory Forensic Framework
- PeStudio - Malware Initial Assessment Tool
- Hasher - Tool For Creating & Comparing Hashes
- NIELD - Network Interface Events Logging Daemon
- BlackArch Linux - Penetration Testing Distribution
- AIEngine - An Artificial Intelligent Intrusion Detection System Engine
- GoldenEye - Denial of Service (DoS) Attack Tool
- Simple Packet Sender - A Linux Packet Crafting Tool
- ExifTool - Tool For Reading, Writing and Editing Meta Information In Files
- DirBuster - File & Directory Brute Forcing Tool
Post a Comment