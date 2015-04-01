NoPo - The NoSQL Honeypot Framework

NoPo (NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework) is an open source honeypot for NoSQL databases that automates the process of detecting attackers, logging attack incidents. The simulation engines are deployed using the twisted framework.


Features:

  • First Ever Honeypot for NoSQL Databases
  • Support For Config Files
  • Simulates Protocol Specification as of Servers
  • Support for Redis

Installation

You can download NoPo by cloning the Git repository:
git clone https://github.com/torque59/nosqlpot.git
pip install -r requirements.txt
NoPo works out of the box with Python version 2.6.x and 2.7.x on any platform.

Usage:

Get a list of basic options:
python nosqlpot.py -h
Deploy an NoSQL engine:
python nosqlpot.py -deploy redis
pythom nosqlpot.py -deplot couch
Deploy an NoSQL engine with a configuration file:
python nosqlpot.py -deploy redis -config filename
Log commands, session to file:
python nosqlpot.py -deploy redis -out log.out


Download NoPo

