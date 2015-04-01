Loki - Simple IOC and Incident Response Scanner

12:34 AM , , , ,
Loki - Simple IOC and Incident Response Scanner

Loki is a free and simple IOC (Indicators of Compromise) scanner, a complete rewrite of main analysis modules of the APT Scanner THOR.

Detection is based on four detection methods:
  • File Name IOC
          Regex match on full file path/name
  • Yara Rule Check
          Yara signature match on file data and process memory
  • Hash check
          Compares known malicious hashes (MD5, SHA1, SHA256) with scanned files
  • C2 Back Connect Check
          Compares process connection endpoints with C2 IOCs (new since version v.10)

              Additional Checks:
              • Regin filesystem check (via --reginfs)
              • Process anomaly check (based on Sysforensics)
              • SWF decompressed scan (new since version v0.8)
              • SAM dump check
              • DoublePulsar check - tries to detect DoublePulsar backdoor on port 445/tcp and 3389/tcp
              • PE-Sieve process check
              The Windows binary is compiled with PyInstaller 2.1 and should run as x86 application on both x86 and x64 based systems.

              How-To Run LOKI and Analyse the Reports

              Run:
              • Download the latest LOKI version
              • Run it once to retrieve the latest signature base repository
              • Provide the folder to a target system that should be scanned: removable media, network share, folder on target system
              • Right-click on loki.exe and select "Run as Administrator" or open a command line "cmd.exe" as Administrator and run it from there (you can also run LOKI without administrative privileges but some checks will be disabled and relevant objects on disk will not be accessible)

               Reports:
              • The resulting report will show a GREEN, YELLOW or RED result line.
              • Please analyze the findings yourself by:
                • uploading non-confidential samples to Virustotal.com
                • Search the web for the filename
                • Search the web for keywords from the rule name (e.g. EQUATIONGroupMalware_1 > search for "Equation Group")
                • Search the web for the MD5 hash of the sample
                • Search in my customer APT search engine for file names or identifiers
              • Please report back false positives via the Issues section (mention the false positive indicator like a hash and/or filename and the rule name that triggered)

              Loki Screenshot

              Usage:

              loki.exe [-h] [-p path] [-s kilobyte] [-l log-file] [-r remote-loghost]

         [-a alert-level] [-w warning-level] [-n notice-level]

         [--printAll] [--allreasons] [--noprocscan] [--nofilescan]

         [--scriptanalysis] [--rootkit] [--noindicator] [--reginfs]

         [--dontwait] [--intense] [--csv] [--onlyrelevant] [--nolog]

         [--update] [--debug]

Loki - Simple IOC Scanner

optional arguments:
  -h, --help         show this help message and exit

  -p path            Path to scan

  -s kilobyte        Maximum file size to check in KB (default 5000 KB)

  -l log-file        Log file

  -r remote-loghost  Remote syslog system

  -a alert-level     Alert score

  -w warning-level   Warning score

  -n notice-level    Notice score

  --printAll         Print all files that are scanned

  --allreasons       Print all reasons that caused the score

  --noprocscan       Skip the process scan

  --nofilescan       Skip the file scan

  --scriptanalysis   Activate script analysis (beta)

  --rootkit          Skip the rootkit check

  --noindicator      Do not show a progress indicator

  --reginfs          Do check for Regin virtual file system

  --dontwait         Do not wait on exit

  --intense          Intense scan mode (also scan unknown file types and all

                     extensions)

  --csv              Write CSV log format to STDOUT (machine prcoessing)

  --onlyrelevant     Only print warnings or alerts

  --nolog            Don't write a local log file

  --update           Update the signatures from the "signature-base" sub

                     repository

  --debug            Debug output

              Update:

              LOKI includes a separate updater tool named loki-upgrader.exe or loki-upgrader.py.
              usage: loki-upgrader.py [-h] [-l log-file] [--sigsonly] [--progonly] [--nolog]
                        [--debug]

Loki - Upgrader

optional arguments:
  -h, --help   show this help message and exit
  -l log-file  Log file
  --sigsonly   Update the signatures only
  --progonly   Update the program files only
  --nolog      Don't write a local log file
  --debug      Debug output
              It allows you to update the compiled loki.exe for Windows and the signature-based sources.

              When running loki.exe --update it will create a new upgrader process and exits LOKI in order to replace the loki.exe with the newer one, which would be locked otherwise.


              Download Loki

              Post a Comment

              No comments

              Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
              Powered by Blogger.