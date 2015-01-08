InstaRecon - An Automated Digital Reconnaissance Tool
InstaRecon is an automated Python-based basic digital reconnaissance tool. It is great for getting an initial footprint of your targets and discovering additional subdomains.
It can do the following:
- DNS lookups (A, PTR, MX, NS)
- DNS lookups recursively on all hosts discovered
- Whois (on domain and IP) lookups
- Google dorks looking for subdomains and URLs
- Shodan lookups
- Reverse DNS lookups on entire CIDRs (only if target is a network)
InstaRecon will never scan a target directly. All the Information is retrieved from DNS/Whois servers, Google, and Shodan.
Installation:
To install simply do:
./setup.py install
Dependencies should be automatically installed. Then go:
instarecon.py <target>
Example:
$ instarecon.py -v -s <shodan_key> -o ~/github.com.csv github.com # InstaRecon v0.1.2 - by Luis Teixeira (teix.co) # Scanning 1/1 hosts # Shodan key provided - <shodan_key> # ____________________ Scanning github.com ____________________ # # DNS lookups [*] Domain: github.com [*] IPs & reverse DNS: 192.30.252.129 - github.com [*] NS records: ns4.p16.dynect.net 204.13.251.16 - ns4.p16.dynect.net ns3.p16.dynect.net 208.78.71.16 - ns3.p16.dynect.net ns2.p16.dynect.net 204.13.250.16 - ns2.p16.dynect.net ns1.p16.dynect.net 208.78.70.16 - ns1.p16.dynect.net [*] MX records: ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com 74.125.203.26 - th-in-f26.1e100.net ALT2.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com 64.233.168.26 - oj-in-f26.1e100.net ALT3.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com 173.194.219.27 - ya-in-f27.1e100.net ALT4.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com 173.194.219.27 - ya-in-f27.1e100.net ALT1.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com 74.125.25.27 - pa-in-f27.1e100.net # Whois lookups [*] Whois domain: Domain Name: github.com Registry Domain ID: 1264983250_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN Registrar WHOIS Server: whois.markmonitor.com Registrar URL: http://www.markmonitor.com Updated Date: 2015-01-08T04:00:18-0800 Creation Date: 2007-10-09T11:20:50-0700 Registrar Registration Expiration Date: 2020-10-09T11:20:50-0700 Registrar: MarkMonitor, Inc. Registrar IANA ID: 292 Registrar Abuse Contact Email: abusecomplaints@markmonitor.com Registrar Abuse Contact Phone: +1.2083895740 Domain Status: clientUpdateProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientUpdateProhibited) Domain Status: clientTransferProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibited) Domain Status: clientDeleteProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientDeleteProhibited) Registry Registrant ID: Registrant Name: GitHub Hostmaster Registrant Organization: GitHub, Inc. Registrant Street: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr St, Registrant City: San Francisco Registrant State/Province: CA Registrant Postal Code: 94107 Registrant Country: US Registrant Phone: +1.4157354488 Registrant Phone Ext: Registrant Fax: Registrant Fax Ext: Registrant Email: hostmaster@github.com Registry Admin ID: Admin Name: GitHub Hostmaster Admin Organization: GitHub, Inc. Admin Street: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr St, Admin City: San Francisco Admin State/Province: CA Admin Postal Code: 94107 Admin Country: US Admin Phone: +1.4157354488 Admin Phone Ext: Admin Fax: Admin Fax Ext: Admin Email: hostmaster@github.com Registry Tech ID: Tech Name: GitHub Hostmaster Tech Organization: GitHub, Inc. Tech Street: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr St, Tech City: San Francisco Tech State/Province: CA Tech Postal Code: 94107 Tech Country: US Tech Phone: +1.4157354488 Tech Phone Ext: Tech Fax: Tech Fax Ext: Tech Email: hostmaster@github.com Name Server: ns2.p16.dynect.net Name Server: ns1.p16.dynect.net Name Server: ns4.p16.dynect.net Name Server: ns3.p16.dynect.net DNSSEC: unsigned URL of the ICANN WHOIS Data Problem Reporting System: http://wdprs.internic.net/ >>> Last update of WHOIS database: 2015-06-17T19:49:18-0700 [*] Whois IP for 192.30.252.129: asn: 36459 asn_cidr: 192.30.252.0/24 asn_country_code: US asn_date: 2012-11-15 asn_registry: arin net 0: cidr: 192.30.252.0/22 range: 192.30.252.0 - 192.30.255.255 name: GITHUB-NET4-1 description: GitHub, Inc. handle: NET-192-30-252-0-1 address: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr Street city: San Francisco state: CA postal_code: 94107 country: US abuse_emails: abuse@github.com tech_emails: hostmaster@github.com created: 2012-11-15 00:00:00 updated: 2013-01-05 00:00:00 # Querying Shodan for open ports [*] Shodan: IP: 192.30.252.129 Organization: GitHub ISP: GitHub Port: 80 Banner: HTTP/1.1 301 Moved Permanently Content-length: 0 Location: https://192.30.252.129/ Connection: close Port: 22 Banner: SSH-2.0-libssh-0.6.0 Key type: ssh-rsa Key: AAAAB3NzaC1yc2EAAAABIwAAAQEAq2A7hRGmdnm9tUDbO9IDSwBK6TbQa+PXYPCPy6rbTrTtw7PH kccKrpp0yVhp5HdEIcKr6pLlVDBfOLX9QUsyCOV0wzfjIJNlGEYsdlLJizHhbn2mUjvSAHQqZETY P81eFzLQNnPHt4EVVUh7VfDESU84KezmD5QlWpXLmvU31/yMf+Se8xhHTvKSCZIFImWwoG6mbUoW f9nzpIoaSjB+weqqUUmpaaasXVal72J+UX2B+2RPW3RcT0eOzQgqlJL3RKrTJvdsjE3JEAvGq3lG HSZXy28G3skua2SmVi/w4yCE6gbODqnTWlg7+wC604ydGXA8VJiS5ap43JXiUFFAaQ== Fingerprint: 16:27:ac:a5:76:28:2d:36:63:1b:56:4d:eb:df:a6:48 # Querying Google for subdomains and Linkedin pages, this might take a while [*] Possible LinkedIn page: https://au.linkedin.com/company/github [*] Subdomains: ajaxorg.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://ajaxorg.github.com/ace/ almende.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://almende.github.com/chap-links-library/graph.html http://almende.github.com/chap-links-library/graph3d.html benmmurphy.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://benmmurphy.github.com/blog/2015/06/09/redis-hot-patch daid.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://daid.github.com/Cura/ designmodo.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://designmodo.github.com/Flat-UI/ devbootcamp.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://devbootcamp.github.com/ developer.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://developer.github.com/ https://developer.github.com/guides/managing-deploy-keys/ https://developer.github.com/program/ https://developer.github.com/v3/ https://developer.github.com/v3/oauth/ https://developer.github.com/v3/repos/ education.github.com 54.221.249.148 - ec2-54-221-249-148.compute-1.amazonaws.com 54.243.102.92 - ec2-54-243-102-92.compute-1.amazonaws.com 23.21.251.243 - ec2-23-21-251-243.compute-1.amazonaws.com https://education.github.com/ https://education.github.com/pack eightmedia.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://eightmedia.github.com/hammer.js/ enterprise.github.com 54.225.131.5 - ec2-54-225-131-5.compute-1.amazonaws.com 54.243.192.65 - ec2-54-243-192-65.compute-1.amazonaws.com https://enterprise.github.com/features https://enterprise.github.com/releases/2.1.8 https://enterprise.github.com/releases/2.2.4 https://enterprise.github.com/trial eonasdan.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://eonasdan.github.com/bootstrap-datetimepicker/ eternicode.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://eternicode.github.com/bootstrap-datepicker/ exacttarget.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://exacttarget.github.com/fuelux/ fezvrasta.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://fezvrasta.github.com/bootstrap-material-design/bootstrap-elements.html fgnass.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://fgnass.github.com/spin.js/ filosottile.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://filosottile.github.com/making-system-calls-from-assembly-in-mac-os-x/ firebase.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://firebase.github.com/ flightjs.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://flightjs.github.com/ fontforge.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://fontforge.github.com/ fortawesome.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/ http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/design.html http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/examples/ http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/get-started/ http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/icons/ gabrielecirulli.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://gabrielecirulli.github.com/2048/ geonode.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://geonode.github.com/admin_features.html gist.github.com 192.30.252.140 - gist.github.com https://gist.github.com/ https://gist.github.com/1508ca289f9ea71646a8 https://gist.github.com/1600028 https://gist.github.com/3b95f35d43284a29d25c https://gist.github.com/3lvis/9e15d42fa70092213802 https://gist.github.com/501fa4653745f2190acd https://gist.github.com/881345d5d3d68e6fb2c2 https://gist.github.com/AlastairTaft/d28b79e6523fe817be82 https://gist.github.com/FoggyF/453bab43ed74d3a3cb1e https://gist.github.com/Garog/30183d5a0e93740e23fe https://gist.github.com/Indradwi22/0bbee88e032c1494bca0 https://gist.github.com/RickDB/d2ed54937a5f821e709a https://gist.github.com/Sokng/68a182ce14445f3bbc6b https://gist.github.com/akisute/291170b50ad87ce95a47 https://gist.github.com/athkalia/d50ecfaac0b4241c0bef https://gist.github.com/d8888a24a215a4ef8d92 https://gist.github.com/davegomez/5510c9e0f8477d8e438e https://gist.github.com/dc0879952de9f344c984 https://gist.github.com/dhimmel/7760d3eecb447972f836 https://gist.github.com/dustymabe/ad4be48c948c2e601b85 https://gist.github.com/eeeeeta/13ec3775a4253b2127ab https://gist.github.com/emepyc/a31e032f74df90328901 https://gist.github.com/f3f69a377252cceac71f https://gist.github.com/fb39141ab30b1efa8048 https://gist.github.com/fsjoyti/e0c259b4183d56aead74 https://gist.github.com/fupfin/c354f8773fbbcc55124e https://gist.github.com/jessedc/837916 https://gist.github.com/jmoore24/54ebc399546f4da567d7 https://gist.github.com/jsanz/bcd7d6ae7f8e2c2ee3d7 https://gist.github.com/jstefek/e6f72c8cee55f0daeb60 https://gist.github.com/jvarellano/978623ef51b0bbdd00a4 https://gist.github.com/langner/7820246 https://gist.github.com/linc01n/29cf02c3c8d295776289 https://gist.github.com/lucamartinetti/b64ad9daee266b368169 https://gist.github.com/maddesigns/14acf2436b1432be1520 https://gist.github.com/maslevx/d28547da804ba79776a4 https://gist.github.com/mattsah/9198bb5d350c79af3c90 https://gist.github.com/megabitus98/1b10d95c07d8a98bae4d https://gist.github.com/michaelerne/9801fb848cf46add74f8 https://gist.github.com/michaelsarduino/67d0f793bcee34ffaea4 https://gist.github.com/noelmace/94cdd8efc54e520a154f https://gist.github.com/pastokes/1b1b0c8f290db9cfec84 https://gist.github.com/pescobar/5600555fa574017ecd26 https://gist.github.com/philiprbrenan/d955a9c42edd5344353f https://gist.github.com/puffstream/be141e41e43a992360ae https://gist.github.com/rahatarmanahmed/48c7438f4a90ce122f3e https://gist.github.com/riririaan/2e215c397588a619cd4d https://gist.github.com/rmsr/d216c86f51ce34f48fa5 https://gist.github.com/sarigopiram/540ed4a951fe4fc304ba https://gist.github.com/sensugaz/1f54678e0fb0285ad9b3 https://gist.github.com/simonszu/21bf5b504fa18824eecf https://gist.github.com/srajagop/4c6d1fe0d887c8de4564 https://gist.github.com/stephenpardy/c67db785da02e62a8d67 https://gist.github.com/stevemart/585f932a5c526c375396 https://gist.github.com/sutezo/38bb1474f5ce29c37dcc https://gist.github.com/terrycojones/2b18f23247903fd5213b https://gist.github.com/tpoechtrager/d0440d44592f48b099f8 https://gist.github.com/tranthecoder/b163b64fdfa4bd79e4da https://gist.github.com/westernmonster/ea961d95e4689979a4f2 https://gist.github.com/wjaspers/0919eeb89e0f378c9cdb https://gist.github.com/yhuang/435d7418da1b8f29b9a7 guides.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://guides.github.com/ https://guides.github.com/features/mastering-markdown/ https://guides.github.com/introduction/flow/ https://guides.github.com/introduction/getting-your-project-on-github/ hanklords.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://hanklords.github.com/flickraw/ help.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://help.github.com/ https://help.github.com/articles/adding-links-to-wikis/ https://help.github.com/articles/be-social/ https://help.github.com/articles/caching-your-github-password-in-git/ https://help.github.com/articles/changing-a-remote-s-url/ https://help.github.com/articles/configuring-a-remote-for-a-fork/ https://help.github.com/articles/create-a-repo/ https://help.github.com/articles/creating-pages-with-the-automatic-generator/ https://help.github.com/articles/creating-releases/ https://help.github.com/articles/fork-a-repo/ https://help.github.com/articles/markdown-basics/ https://help.github.com/articles/set-up-git/ https://help.github.com/articles/syncing-a-fork/ https://help.github.com/articles/user-organization-and-project-pages/ https://help.github.com/articles/using-jekyll-with-pages/ https://help.github.com/articles/using-pull-requests/ https://help.github.com/articles/which-remote-url-should-i-use/ https://help.github.com/articles/writing-on-github/ hubot.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://hubot.github.com/ https://hubot.github.com/docs/ ipython.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://ipython.github.com/download.html http://ipython.github.com/ipython-doc ivaynberg.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://ivaynberg.github.com/select2/ jakewharton.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://jakewharton.github.com/butterknife/ janpaepke.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://janpaepke.github.com/ScrollMagic jgilfelt.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://jgilfelt.github.com/android-actionbarstylegenerator/ jobs.github.com 54.163.15.207 - ec2-54-163-15-207.compute-1.amazonaws.com https://jobs.github.com/ https://jobs.github.com/companies/Trustpilot https://jobs.github.com/positions https://jobs.github.com/positions%3Fdescription%3DJavaScript https://jobs.github.com/positions/1a5cf3c8-139b-11e5-9145-e1c5bb7ec7a9 https://jobs.github.com/positions/aca57740-1374-11e5-92ea-f56b9efdc6a1 https://jobs.github.com/positions/cd2fbdde-150b-11e5-90b9-4ee0ac71990f https://jobs.github.com/positions/db785c4e-1500-11e5-9251-0079eaacb490 https://jobs.github.com/positions/f332ea88-1466-11e5-817e-61f408951a63 johnpolacek.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://johnpolacek.github.com/superscrollorama/ jsdoc3.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://jsdoc3.github.com/ kangax.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://kangax.github.com/compat-table/es7 http://kangax.github.com/es5-compat-table/ karpathy.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://karpathy.github.com/2015/05/21/rnn-effectiveness/ mac.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://mac.github.com/ mapbox.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mapbox.github.com/wax matplotlib.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://matplotlib.github.com/api/pyplot_api.html http://matplotlib.github.com/api/pyplot_summary.html http://matplotlib.github.com/gallery.html mbostock.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mbostock.github.com/ http://mbostock.github.com/d3/ http://mbostock.github.com/d3/ex/choropleth.html http://mbostock.github.com/d3/ex/population.html mdboom.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mdboom.github.com/ mgcrea.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mgcrea.github.com/angular-strap/ mrdoob.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mrdoob.github.com/three.js/docs/ msysgit.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://msysgit.github.com/ mustache.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mustache.github.com/ mxcl.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mxcl.github.com/homebrew/ nltk.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://nltk.github.com/ nodeca.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://nodeca.github.com/fontomas/ novus.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://novus.github.com/nvd3 http://novus.github.com/nvd3/ghpages/examples.html onedrive.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://onedrive.github.com/ osxfuse.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://osxfuse.github.com/ pages.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://pages.github.com/ parquet.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://parquet.github.com/ paypal.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://paypal.github.com/ pcottle.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://pcottle.github.com/learnGitBranching/ pnts.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://pnts.github.com/look/happeh-canada-day http://pnts.github.com/look/on-stage http://pnts.github.com/quote/design-is http://pnts.github.com/quote/making-meaning http://pnts.github.com/txt/bower-sass-bones http://pnts.github.com/txt/color-mixing-with-sass http://pnts.github.com/txt/just-say-no-to-unicorns racker.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://racker.github.com/falcon raw.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://raw.github.com/git/git/master/Documentation/RelNotes/2.4.4.txt https://raw.github.com/olleota/themes/master/shade/main.html https://raw.github.com/pypa/pip/master/contrib/get-pip.py rg3.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://rg3.github.com/youtube-dl/ http://rg3.github.com/youtube-dl/download.html rogerdudler.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://rogerdudler.github.com/git-guide/ shop.github.com 192.30.252.128 - github.com https://shop.github.com/ https://shop.github.com/products/invertocat-hoodie https://shop.github.com/products/piratocat-shirt silviomoreto.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://silviomoreto.github.com/bootstrap-select/ sinatra.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://sinatra.github.com/intro.html sorich87.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://sorich87.github.com/bootstrap-tour/ square.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://square.github.com/crossfilter/ http://square.github.com/cubism/ http://square.github.com/retrofit/ status.github.com 107.20.225.214 - ec2-107-20-225-214.compute-1.amazonaws.com 184.73.218.119 - ec2-184-73-218-119.compute-1.amazonaws.com https://status.github.com/ https://status.github.com/messages https://status.github.com/messages/2015-05-24 swarmsim.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://swarmsim.github.com/ thehackerwithin.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://thehackerwithin.github.com/swinburne/posts/iPython_notebooks tkf.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://tkf.github.com/emacs-ipython-notebook/ tomchristie.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://tomchristie.github.com/django-rest-framework/api-guide/serializers training.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://training.github.com/p/branching.html https://training.github.com/ https://training.github.com/kit/downloads/github-git-cheat-sheet.pdf try.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/11 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/12 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/16 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/20 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/24 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/25 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/4 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/9 https://try.github.com/ https://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/2 twbs.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://twbs.github.com/bootstrap/ twitter.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://twitter.github.com/bootstrap/ http://twitter.github.com/typeahead.js/ http://twitter.github.com/typeahead.js/examples visionmedia.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://visionmedia.github.com/superagent/ vitalets.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://vitalets.github.com/x-editable/ voidlinux.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://voidlinux.github.com/ wagerfield.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://wagerfield.github.com/parallax/ webcomponents.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://webcomponents.github.com/ webpack.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://webpack.github.com/docs windows.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://windows.github.com/ yui.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://yui.github.com/yuicompressor/ zendesk.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://zendesk.github.com/ # Saving output csv file # Done
You might also like:
Post a Comment