InstaRecon - An Automated Digital Reconnaissance Tool



InstaRecon is an automated Python-based basic digital reconnaissance tool. It is great for getting an initial footprint of your targets and discovering additional subdomains.

It can do the following:

DNS lookups (A, PTR, MX, NS)

DNS lookups recursively on all hosts discovered

Whois (on domain and IP) lookups

Google dorks looking for subdomains and URLs

Shodan lookups

Reverse DNS lookups on entire CIDRs (only if target is a network)



InstaRecon will never scan a target directly. All the Information is retrieved from DNS/Whois servers, Google, and Shodan.





Installation:

To install simply do:

./setup.py install

Dependencies should be automatically installed. Then go:

instarecon.py <target>





Example:

$ instarecon.py -v -s <shodan_key> -o ~/github.com.csv github.com # InstaRecon v0.1.2 - by Luis Teixeira (teix.co) # Scanning 1/1 hosts # Shodan key provided - <shodan_key> # ____________________ Scanning github.com ____________________ # # DNS lookups [*] Domain: github.com [*] IPs & reverse DNS: 192.30.252.129 - github.com [*] NS records: ns4.p16.dynect.net 204.13.251.16 - ns4.p16.dynect.net ns3.p16.dynect.net 208.78.71.16 - ns3.p16.dynect.net ns2.p16.dynect.net 204.13.250.16 - ns2.p16.dynect.net ns1.p16.dynect.net 208.78.70.16 - ns1.p16.dynect.net [*] MX records: ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com 74.125.203.26 - th-in-f26.1e100.net ALT2.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com 64.233.168.26 - oj-in-f26.1e100.net ALT3.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com 173.194.219.27 - ya-in-f27.1e100.net ALT4.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com 173.194.219.27 - ya-in-f27.1e100.net ALT1.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com 74.125.25.27 - pa-in-f27.1e100.net # Whois lookups [*] Whois domain: Domain Name: github.com Registry Domain ID: 1264983250_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN Registrar WHOIS Server: whois.markmonitor.com Registrar URL: http://www.markmonitor.com Updated Date: 2015-01-08T04:00:18-0800 Creation Date: 2007-10-09T11:20:50-0700 Registrar Registration Expiration Date: 2020-10-09T11:20:50-0700 Registrar: MarkMonitor, Inc. Registrar IANA ID: 292 Registrar Abuse Contact Email: abusecomplaints@markmonitor.com Registrar Abuse Contact Phone: +1.2083895740 Domain Status: clientUpdateProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientUpdateProhibited) Domain Status: clientTransferProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibited) Domain Status: clientDeleteProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientDeleteProhibited) Registry Registrant ID: Registrant Name: GitHub Hostmaster Registrant Organization: GitHub, Inc. Registrant Street: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr St, Registrant City: San Francisco Registrant State/Province: CA Registrant Postal Code: 94107 Registrant Country: US Registrant Phone: +1.4157354488 Registrant Phone Ext: Registrant Fax: Registrant Fax Ext: Registrant Email: hostmaster@github.com Registry Admin ID: Admin Name: GitHub Hostmaster Admin Organization: GitHub, Inc. Admin Street: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr St, Admin City: San Francisco Admin State/Province: CA Admin Postal Code: 94107 Admin Country: US Admin Phone: +1.4157354488 Admin Phone Ext: Admin Fax: Admin Fax Ext: Admin Email: hostmaster@github.com Registry Tech ID: Tech Name: GitHub Hostmaster Tech Organization: GitHub, Inc. Tech Street: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr St, Tech City: San Francisco Tech State/Province: CA Tech Postal Code: 94107 Tech Country: US Tech Phone: +1.4157354488 Tech Phone Ext: Tech Fax: Tech Fax Ext: Tech Email: hostmaster@github.com Name Server: ns2.p16.dynect.net Name Server: ns1.p16.dynect.net Name Server: ns4.p16.dynect.net Name Server: ns3.p16.dynect.net DNSSEC: unsigned URL of the ICANN WHOIS Data Problem Reporting System: http://wdprs.internic.net/ >>> Last update of WHOIS database: 2015-06-17T19:49:18-0700 [*] Whois IP for 192.30.252.129: asn: 36459 asn_cidr: 192.30.252.0/24 asn_country_code: US asn_date: 2012-11-15 asn_registry: arin net 0: cidr: 192.30.252.0/22 range: 192.30.252.0 - 192.30.255.255 name: GITHUB-NET4-1 description: GitHub, Inc. handle: NET-192-30-252-0-1 address: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr Street city: San Francisco state: CA postal_code: 94107 country: US abuse_emails: abuse@github.com tech_emails: hostmaster@github.com created: 2012-11-15 00:00:00 updated: 2013-01-05 00:00:00 # Querying Shodan for open ports [*] Shodan: IP: 192.30.252.129 Organization: GitHub ISP: GitHub Port: 80 Banner: HTTP/1.1 301 Moved Permanently Content-length: 0 Location: https://192.30.252.129/ Connection: close Port: 22 Banner: SSH-2.0-libssh-0.6.0 Key type: ssh-rsa Key: AAAAB3NzaC1yc2EAAAABIwAAAQEAq2A7hRGmdnm9tUDbO9IDSwBK6TbQa+PXYPCPy6rbTrTtw7PH kccKrpp0yVhp5HdEIcKr6pLlVDBfOLX9QUsyCOV0wzfjIJNlGEYsdlLJizHhbn2mUjvSAHQqZETY P81eFzLQNnPHt4EVVUh7VfDESU84KezmD5QlWpXLmvU31/yMf+Se8xhHTvKSCZIFImWwoG6mbUoW f9nzpIoaSjB+weqqUUmpaaasXVal72J+UX2B+2RPW3RcT0eOzQgqlJL3RKrTJvdsjE3JEAvGq3lG HSZXy28G3skua2SmVi/w4yCE6gbODqnTWlg7+wC604ydGXA8VJiS5ap43JXiUFFAaQ== Fingerprint: 16:27:ac:a5:76:28:2d:36:63:1b:56:4d:eb:df:a6:48 # Querying Google for subdomains and Linkedin pages, this might take a while [*] Possible LinkedIn page: https://au.linkedin.com/company/github [*] Subdomains: ajaxorg.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://ajaxorg.github.com/ace/ almende.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://almende.github.com/chap-links-library/graph.html http://almende.github.com/chap-links-library/graph3d.html benmmurphy.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://benmmurphy.github.com/blog/2015/06/09/redis-hot-patch daid.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://daid.github.com/Cura/ designmodo.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://designmodo.github.com/Flat-UI/ devbootcamp.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://devbootcamp.github.com/ developer.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://developer.github.com/ https://developer.github.com/guides/managing-deploy-keys/ https://developer.github.com/program/ https://developer.github.com/v3/ https://developer.github.com/v3/oauth/ https://developer.github.com/v3/repos/ education.github.com 54.221.249.148 - ec2-54-221-249-148.compute-1.amazonaws.com 54.243.102.92 - ec2-54-243-102-92.compute-1.amazonaws.com 23.21.251.243 - ec2-23-21-251-243.compute-1.amazonaws.com https://education.github.com/ https://education.github.com/pack eightmedia.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://eightmedia.github.com/hammer.js/ enterprise.github.com 54.225.131.5 - ec2-54-225-131-5.compute-1.amazonaws.com 54.243.192.65 - ec2-54-243-192-65.compute-1.amazonaws.com https://enterprise.github.com/features https://enterprise.github.com/releases/2.1.8 https://enterprise.github.com/releases/2.2.4 https://enterprise.github.com/trial eonasdan.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://eonasdan.github.com/bootstrap-datetimepicker/ eternicode.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://eternicode.github.com/bootstrap-datepicker/ exacttarget.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://exacttarget.github.com/fuelux/ fezvrasta.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://fezvrasta.github.com/bootstrap-material-design/bootstrap-elements.html fgnass.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://fgnass.github.com/spin.js/ filosottile.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://filosottile.github.com/making-system-calls-from-assembly-in-mac-os-x/ firebase.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://firebase.github.com/ flightjs.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://flightjs.github.com/ fontforge.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://fontforge.github.com/ fortawesome.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/ http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/design.html http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/examples/ http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/get-started/ http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/icons/ gabrielecirulli.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://gabrielecirulli.github.com/2048/ geonode.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://geonode.github.com/admin_features.html gist.github.com 192.30.252.140 - gist.github.com https://gist.github.com/ https://gist.github.com/1508ca289f9ea71646a8 https://gist.github.com/1600028 https://gist.github.com/3b95f35d43284a29d25c https://gist.github.com/3lvis/9e15d42fa70092213802 https://gist.github.com/501fa4653745f2190acd https://gist.github.com/881345d5d3d68e6fb2c2 https://gist.github.com/AlastairTaft/d28b79e6523fe817be82 https://gist.github.com/FoggyF/453bab43ed74d3a3cb1e https://gist.github.com/Garog/30183d5a0e93740e23fe https://gist.github.com/Indradwi22/0bbee88e032c1494bca0 https://gist.github.com/RickDB/d2ed54937a5f821e709a https://gist.github.com/Sokng/68a182ce14445f3bbc6b https://gist.github.com/akisute/291170b50ad87ce95a47 https://gist.github.com/athkalia/d50ecfaac0b4241c0bef https://gist.github.com/d8888a24a215a4ef8d92 https://gist.github.com/davegomez/5510c9e0f8477d8e438e https://gist.github.com/dc0879952de9f344c984 https://gist.github.com/dhimmel/7760d3eecb447972f836 https://gist.github.com/dustymabe/ad4be48c948c2e601b85 https://gist.github.com/eeeeeta/13ec3775a4253b2127ab https://gist.github.com/emepyc/a31e032f74df90328901 https://gist.github.com/f3f69a377252cceac71f https://gist.github.com/fb39141ab30b1efa8048 https://gist.github.com/fsjoyti/e0c259b4183d56aead74 https://gist.github.com/fupfin/c354f8773fbbcc55124e https://gist.github.com/jessedc/837916 https://gist.github.com/jmoore24/54ebc399546f4da567d7 https://gist.github.com/jsanz/bcd7d6ae7f8e2c2ee3d7 https://gist.github.com/jstefek/e6f72c8cee55f0daeb60 https://gist.github.com/jvarellano/978623ef51b0bbdd00a4 https://gist.github.com/langner/7820246 https://gist.github.com/linc01n/29cf02c3c8d295776289 https://gist.github.com/lucamartinetti/b64ad9daee266b368169 https://gist.github.com/maddesigns/14acf2436b1432be1520 https://gist.github.com/maslevx/d28547da804ba79776a4 https://gist.github.com/mattsah/9198bb5d350c79af3c90 https://gist.github.com/megabitus98/1b10d95c07d8a98bae4d https://gist.github.com/michaelerne/9801fb848cf46add74f8 https://gist.github.com/michaelsarduino/67d0f793bcee34ffaea4 https://gist.github.com/noelmace/94cdd8efc54e520a154f https://gist.github.com/pastokes/1b1b0c8f290db9cfec84 https://gist.github.com/pescobar/5600555fa574017ecd26 https://gist.github.com/philiprbrenan/d955a9c42edd5344353f https://gist.github.com/puffstream/be141e41e43a992360ae https://gist.github.com/rahatarmanahmed/48c7438f4a90ce122f3e https://gist.github.com/riririaan/2e215c397588a619cd4d https://gist.github.com/rmsr/d216c86f51ce34f48fa5 https://gist.github.com/sarigopiram/540ed4a951fe4fc304ba https://gist.github.com/sensugaz/1f54678e0fb0285ad9b3 https://gist.github.com/simonszu/21bf5b504fa18824eecf https://gist.github.com/srajagop/4c6d1fe0d887c8de4564 https://gist.github.com/stephenpardy/c67db785da02e62a8d67 https://gist.github.com/stevemart/585f932a5c526c375396 https://gist.github.com/sutezo/38bb1474f5ce29c37dcc https://gist.github.com/terrycojones/2b18f23247903fd5213b https://gist.github.com/tpoechtrager/d0440d44592f48b099f8 https://gist.github.com/tranthecoder/b163b64fdfa4bd79e4da https://gist.github.com/westernmonster/ea961d95e4689979a4f2 https://gist.github.com/wjaspers/0919eeb89e0f378c9cdb https://gist.github.com/yhuang/435d7418da1b8f29b9a7 guides.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://guides.github.com/ https://guides.github.com/features/mastering-markdown/ https://guides.github.com/introduction/flow/ https://guides.github.com/introduction/getting-your-project-on-github/ hanklords.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://hanklords.github.com/flickraw/ help.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://help.github.com/ https://help.github.com/articles/adding-links-to-wikis/ https://help.github.com/articles/be-social/ https://help.github.com/articles/caching-your-github-password-in-git/ https://help.github.com/articles/changing-a-remote-s-url/ https://help.github.com/articles/configuring-a-remote-for-a-fork/ https://help.github.com/articles/create-a-repo/ https://help.github.com/articles/creating-pages-with-the-automatic-generator/ https://help.github.com/articles/creating-releases/ https://help.github.com/articles/fork-a-repo/ https://help.github.com/articles/markdown-basics/ https://help.github.com/articles/set-up-git/ https://help.github.com/articles/syncing-a-fork/ https://help.github.com/articles/user-organization-and-project-pages/ https://help.github.com/articles/using-jekyll-with-pages/ https://help.github.com/articles/using-pull-requests/ https://help.github.com/articles/which-remote-url-should-i-use/ https://help.github.com/articles/writing-on-github/ hubot.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://hubot.github.com/ https://hubot.github.com/docs/ ipython.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://ipython.github.com/download.html http://ipython.github.com/ipython-doc ivaynberg.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://ivaynberg.github.com/select2/ jakewharton.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://jakewharton.github.com/butterknife/ janpaepke.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://janpaepke.github.com/ScrollMagic jgilfelt.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://jgilfelt.github.com/android-actionbarstylegenerator/ jobs.github.com 54.163.15.207 - ec2-54-163-15-207.compute-1.amazonaws.com https://jobs.github.com/ https://jobs.github.com/companies/Trustpilot https://jobs.github.com/positions https://jobs.github.com/positions%3Fdescription%3DJavaScript https://jobs.github.com/positions/1a5cf3c8-139b-11e5-9145-e1c5bb7ec7a9 https://jobs.github.com/positions/aca57740-1374-11e5-92ea-f56b9efdc6a1 https://jobs.github.com/positions/cd2fbdde-150b-11e5-90b9-4ee0ac71990f https://jobs.github.com/positions/db785c4e-1500-11e5-9251-0079eaacb490 https://jobs.github.com/positions/f332ea88-1466-11e5-817e-61f408951a63 johnpolacek.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://johnpolacek.github.com/superscrollorama/ jsdoc3.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://jsdoc3.github.com/ kangax.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://kangax.github.com/compat-table/es7 http://kangax.github.com/es5-compat-table/ karpathy.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://karpathy.github.com/2015/05/21/rnn-effectiveness/ mac.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://mac.github.com/ mapbox.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mapbox.github.com/wax matplotlib.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://matplotlib.github.com/api/pyplot_api.html http://matplotlib.github.com/api/pyplot_summary.html http://matplotlib.github.com/gallery.html mbostock.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mbostock.github.com/ http://mbostock.github.com/d3/ http://mbostock.github.com/d3/ex/choropleth.html http://mbostock.github.com/d3/ex/population.html mdboom.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mdboom.github.com/ mgcrea.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mgcrea.github.com/angular-strap/ mrdoob.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mrdoob.github.com/three.js/docs/ msysgit.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://msysgit.github.com/ mustache.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mustache.github.com/ mxcl.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://mxcl.github.com/homebrew/ nltk.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://nltk.github.com/ nodeca.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://nodeca.github.com/fontomas/ novus.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://novus.github.com/nvd3 http://novus.github.com/nvd3/ghpages/examples.html onedrive.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://onedrive.github.com/ osxfuse.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://osxfuse.github.com/ pages.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://pages.github.com/ parquet.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://parquet.github.com/ paypal.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://paypal.github.com/ pcottle.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://pcottle.github.com/learnGitBranching/ pnts.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://pnts.github.com/look/happeh-canada-day http://pnts.github.com/look/on-stage http://pnts.github.com/quote/design-is http://pnts.github.com/quote/making-meaning http://pnts.github.com/txt/bower-sass-bones http://pnts.github.com/txt/color-mixing-with-sass http://pnts.github.com/txt/just-say-no-to-unicorns racker.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://racker.github.com/falcon raw.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://raw.github.com/git/git/master/Documentation/RelNotes/2.4.4.txt https://raw.github.com/olleota/themes/master/shade/main.html https://raw.github.com/pypa/pip/master/contrib/get-pip.py rg3.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://rg3.github.com/youtube-dl/ http://rg3.github.com/youtube-dl/download.html rogerdudler.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://rogerdudler.github.com/git-guide/ shop.github.com 192.30.252.128 - github.com https://shop.github.com/ https://shop.github.com/products/invertocat-hoodie https://shop.github.com/products/piratocat-shirt silviomoreto.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://silviomoreto.github.com/bootstrap-select/ sinatra.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://sinatra.github.com/intro.html sorich87.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://sorich87.github.com/bootstrap-tour/ square.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://square.github.com/crossfilter/ http://square.github.com/cubism/ http://square.github.com/retrofit/ status.github.com 107.20.225.214 - ec2-107-20-225-214.compute-1.amazonaws.com 184.73.218.119 - ec2-184-73-218-119.compute-1.amazonaws.com https://status.github.com/ https://status.github.com/messages https://status.github.com/messages/2015-05-24 swarmsim.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://swarmsim.github.com/ thehackerwithin.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://thehackerwithin.github.com/swinburne/posts/iPython_notebooks tkf.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://tkf.github.com/emacs-ipython-notebook/ tomchristie.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://tomchristie.github.com/django-rest-framework/api-guide/serializers training.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://training.github.com/p/branching.html https://training.github.com/ https://training.github.com/kit/downloads/github-git-cheat-sheet.pdf try.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/11 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/12 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/16 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/20 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/24 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/25 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/4 http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/9 https://try.github.com/ https://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/2 twbs.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://twbs.github.com/bootstrap/ twitter.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://twitter.github.com/bootstrap/ http://twitter.github.com/typeahead.js/ http://twitter.github.com/typeahead.js/examples visionmedia.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://visionmedia.github.com/superagent/ vitalets.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://vitalets.github.com/x-editable/ voidlinux.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://voidlinux.github.com/ wagerfield.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://wagerfield.github.com/parallax/ webcomponents.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://webcomponents.github.com/ webpack.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://webpack.github.com/docs windows.github.com 103.245.222.133 https://windows.github.com/ yui.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://yui.github.com/yuicompressor/ zendesk.github.com 103.245.222.133 http://zendesk.github.com/ # Saving output csv file # Done