InstaRecon - An Automated Digital Reconnaissance Tool

InstaRecon is an automated Python-based basic digital reconnaissance tool. It is great for getting an initial footprint of your targets and discovering additional subdomains.



It can do the following:
  • DNS lookups (A, PTR, MX, NS)
  • DNS lookups recursively on all hosts discovered
  • Whois (on domain and IP) lookups
  • Google dorks looking for subdomains and URLs
  • Shodan lookups
  • Reverse DNS lookups on entire CIDRs (only if target is a network)

InstaRecon will never scan a target directly. All the Information is retrieved from DNS/Whois servers, Google, and Shodan.

Installation:

To install simply do:
./setup.py install
Dependencies should be automatically installed. Then go:
instarecon.py <target>

Example:

$ instarecon.py -v -s <shodan_key> -o ~/github.com.csv github.com

# InstaRecon v0.1.2 - by Luis Teixeira (teix.co)

# Scanning 1/1 hosts

# Shodan key provided - <shodan_key>

# ____________________ Scanning github.com ____________________ #

# DNS lookups

[*] Domain: github.com

[*] IPs & reverse DNS:

192.30.252.129 - github.com

[*] NS records:

ns4.p16.dynect.net

    204.13.251.16 - ns4.p16.dynect.net

ns3.p16.dynect.net

    208.78.71.16 - ns3.p16.dynect.net

ns2.p16.dynect.net

    204.13.250.16 - ns2.p16.dynect.net

ns1.p16.dynect.net

    208.78.70.16 - ns1.p16.dynect.net

[*] MX records:

ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com

    74.125.203.26 - th-in-f26.1e100.net

ALT2.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com

    64.233.168.26 - oj-in-f26.1e100.net

ALT3.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com

    173.194.219.27 - ya-in-f27.1e100.net

ALT4.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com

    173.194.219.27 - ya-in-f27.1e100.net

ALT1.ASPMX.L.GOOGLE.com

    74.125.25.27 - pa-in-f27.1e100.net

# Whois lookups

[*] Whois domain:

Domain Name: github.com

Registry Domain ID: 1264983250_DOMAIN_COM-VRSN

Registrar WHOIS Server: whois.markmonitor.com

Registrar URL: http://www.markmonitor.com

Updated Date: 2015-01-08T04:00:18-0800

Creation Date: 2007-10-09T11:20:50-0700

Registrar Registration Expiration Date: 2020-10-09T11:20:50-0700

Registrar: MarkMonitor, Inc.

Registrar IANA ID: 292

Registrar Abuse Contact Email: abusecomplaints@markmonitor.com

Registrar Abuse Contact Phone: +1.2083895740

Domain Status: clientUpdateProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientUpdateProhibited)

Domain Status: clientTransferProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibited)

Domain Status: clientDeleteProhibited (https://www.icann.org/epp#clientDeleteProhibited)

Registry Registrant ID:

Registrant Name: GitHub Hostmaster

Registrant Organization: GitHub, Inc.

Registrant Street: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr St,

Registrant City: San Francisco

Registrant State/Province: CA

Registrant Postal Code: 94107

Registrant Country: US

Registrant Phone: +1.4157354488

Registrant Phone Ext:

Registrant Fax:

Registrant Fax Ext:

Registrant Email: hostmaster@github.com

Registry Admin ID:

Admin Name: GitHub Hostmaster

Admin Organization: GitHub, Inc.

Admin Street: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr St,

Admin City: San Francisco

Admin State/Province: CA

Admin Postal Code: 94107

Admin Country: US

Admin Phone: +1.4157354488

Admin Phone Ext:

Admin Fax:

Admin Fax Ext:

Admin Email: hostmaster@github.com

Registry Tech ID:

Tech Name: GitHub Hostmaster

Tech Organization: GitHub, Inc.

Tech Street: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr St,

Tech City: San Francisco

Tech State/Province: CA

Tech Postal Code: 94107

Tech Country: US

Tech Phone: +1.4157354488

Tech Phone Ext:

Tech Fax:

Tech Fax Ext:

Tech Email: hostmaster@github.com

Name Server: ns2.p16.dynect.net

Name Server: ns1.p16.dynect.net

Name Server: ns4.p16.dynect.net

Name Server: ns3.p16.dynect.net

DNSSEC: unsigned

URL of the ICANN WHOIS Data Problem Reporting System: http://wdprs.internic.net/

>>> Last update of WHOIS database: 2015-06-17T19:49:18-0700

[*] Whois IP for 192.30.252.129:

asn: 36459

asn_cidr: 192.30.252.0/24

asn_country_code: US

asn_date: 2012-11-15

asn_registry: arin

net 0:

    cidr: 192.30.252.0/22

    range: 192.30.252.0 - 192.30.255.255

    name: GITHUB-NET4-1

    description: GitHub, Inc.

    handle: NET-192-30-252-0-1

  

    address: 88 Colin P Kelly Jr Street

    city: San Francisco

    state: CA

    postal_code: 94107

    country: US

  

    abuse_emails: abuse@github.com

    tech_emails: hostmaster@github.com

  

    created: 2012-11-15 00:00:00

    updated: 2013-01-05 00:00:00

# Querying Shodan for open ports

[*] Shodan:

IP: 192.30.252.129

Organization: GitHub

ISP: GitHub

Port: 80

Banner: HTTP/1.1 301 Moved Permanently

    Content-length: 0

    Location: https://192.30.252.129/

    Connection: close

Port: 22

Banner: SSH-2.0-libssh-0.6.0

    Key type: ssh-rsa

    Key: AAAAB3NzaC1yc2EAAAABIwAAAQEAq2A7hRGmdnm9tUDbO9IDSwBK6TbQa+PXYPCPy6rbTrTtw7PH

    kccKrpp0yVhp5HdEIcKr6pLlVDBfOLX9QUsyCOV0wzfjIJNlGEYsdlLJizHhbn2mUjvSAHQqZETY

    P81eFzLQNnPHt4EVVUh7VfDESU84KezmD5QlWpXLmvU31/yMf+Se8xhHTvKSCZIFImWwoG6mbUoW

    f9nzpIoaSjB+weqqUUmpaaasXVal72J+UX2B+2RPW3RcT0eOzQgqlJL3RKrTJvdsjE3JEAvGq3lG

    HSZXy28G3skua2SmVi/w4yCE6gbODqnTWlg7+wC604ydGXA8VJiS5ap43JXiUFFAaQ==

    Fingerprint: 16:27:ac:a5:76:28:2d:36:63:1b:56:4d:eb:df:a6:48

# Querying Google for subdomains and Linkedin pages, this might take a while

[*] Possible LinkedIn page: https://au.linkedin.com/company/github

[*] Subdomains:

ajaxorg.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://ajaxorg.github.com/ace/

almende.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://almende.github.com/chap-links-library/graph.html

    http://almende.github.com/chap-links-library/graph3d.html

benmmurphy.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://benmmurphy.github.com/blog/2015/06/09/redis-hot-patch

daid.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://daid.github.com/Cura/

designmodo.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://designmodo.github.com/Flat-UI/

devbootcamp.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://devbootcamp.github.com/

developer.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    https://developer.github.com/

    https://developer.github.com/guides/managing-deploy-keys/

    https://developer.github.com/program/

    https://developer.github.com/v3/

    https://developer.github.com/v3/oauth/

    https://developer.github.com/v3/repos/

education.github.com

    54.221.249.148 - ec2-54-221-249-148.compute-1.amazonaws.com

    54.243.102.92 - ec2-54-243-102-92.compute-1.amazonaws.com

    23.21.251.243 - ec2-23-21-251-243.compute-1.amazonaws.com

    https://education.github.com/

    https://education.github.com/pack

eightmedia.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://eightmedia.github.com/hammer.js/

enterprise.github.com

    54.225.131.5 - ec2-54-225-131-5.compute-1.amazonaws.com

    54.243.192.65 - ec2-54-243-192-65.compute-1.amazonaws.com

    https://enterprise.github.com/features

    https://enterprise.github.com/releases/2.1.8

    https://enterprise.github.com/releases/2.2.4

    https://enterprise.github.com/trial

eonasdan.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    https://eonasdan.github.com/bootstrap-datetimepicker/

eternicode.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://eternicode.github.com/bootstrap-datepicker/

exacttarget.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://exacttarget.github.com/fuelux/

fezvrasta.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://fezvrasta.github.com/bootstrap-material-design/bootstrap-elements.html

fgnass.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://fgnass.github.com/spin.js/

filosottile.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://filosottile.github.com/making-system-calls-from-assembly-in-mac-os-x/

firebase.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://firebase.github.com/

flightjs.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://flightjs.github.com/

fontforge.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://fontforge.github.com/

fortawesome.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/

    http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/design.html

    http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/examples/

    http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/get-started/

    http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/icons/

gabrielecirulli.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://gabrielecirulli.github.com/2048/

geonode.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://geonode.github.com/admin_features.html

gist.github.com

    192.30.252.140 - gist.github.com

    https://gist.github.com/

    https://gist.github.com/1508ca289f9ea71646a8

    https://gist.github.com/1600028

    https://gist.github.com/3b95f35d43284a29d25c

    https://gist.github.com/3lvis/9e15d42fa70092213802

    https://gist.github.com/501fa4653745f2190acd

    https://gist.github.com/881345d5d3d68e6fb2c2

    https://gist.github.com/AlastairTaft/d28b79e6523fe817be82

    https://gist.github.com/FoggyF/453bab43ed74d3a3cb1e

    https://gist.github.com/Garog/30183d5a0e93740e23fe

    https://gist.github.com/Indradwi22/0bbee88e032c1494bca0

    https://gist.github.com/RickDB/d2ed54937a5f821e709a

    https://gist.github.com/Sokng/68a182ce14445f3bbc6b

    https://gist.github.com/akisute/291170b50ad87ce95a47

    https://gist.github.com/athkalia/d50ecfaac0b4241c0bef

    https://gist.github.com/d8888a24a215a4ef8d92

    https://gist.github.com/davegomez/5510c9e0f8477d8e438e

    https://gist.github.com/dc0879952de9f344c984

    https://gist.github.com/dhimmel/7760d3eecb447972f836

    https://gist.github.com/dustymabe/ad4be48c948c2e601b85

    https://gist.github.com/eeeeeta/13ec3775a4253b2127ab

    https://gist.github.com/emepyc/a31e032f74df90328901

    https://gist.github.com/f3f69a377252cceac71f

    https://gist.github.com/fb39141ab30b1efa8048

    https://gist.github.com/fsjoyti/e0c259b4183d56aead74

    https://gist.github.com/fupfin/c354f8773fbbcc55124e

    https://gist.github.com/jessedc/837916

    https://gist.github.com/jmoore24/54ebc399546f4da567d7

    https://gist.github.com/jsanz/bcd7d6ae7f8e2c2ee3d7

    https://gist.github.com/jstefek/e6f72c8cee55f0daeb60

    https://gist.github.com/jvarellano/978623ef51b0bbdd00a4

    https://gist.github.com/langner/7820246

    https://gist.github.com/linc01n/29cf02c3c8d295776289

    https://gist.github.com/lucamartinetti/b64ad9daee266b368169

    https://gist.github.com/maddesigns/14acf2436b1432be1520

    https://gist.github.com/maslevx/d28547da804ba79776a4

    https://gist.github.com/mattsah/9198bb5d350c79af3c90

    https://gist.github.com/megabitus98/1b10d95c07d8a98bae4d

    https://gist.github.com/michaelerne/9801fb848cf46add74f8

    https://gist.github.com/michaelsarduino/67d0f793bcee34ffaea4

    https://gist.github.com/noelmace/94cdd8efc54e520a154f

    https://gist.github.com/pastokes/1b1b0c8f290db9cfec84

    https://gist.github.com/pescobar/5600555fa574017ecd26

    https://gist.github.com/philiprbrenan/d955a9c42edd5344353f

    https://gist.github.com/puffstream/be141e41e43a992360ae

    https://gist.github.com/rahatarmanahmed/48c7438f4a90ce122f3e

    https://gist.github.com/riririaan/2e215c397588a619cd4d

    https://gist.github.com/rmsr/d216c86f51ce34f48fa5

    https://gist.github.com/sarigopiram/540ed4a951fe4fc304ba

    https://gist.github.com/sensugaz/1f54678e0fb0285ad9b3

    https://gist.github.com/simonszu/21bf5b504fa18824eecf

    https://gist.github.com/srajagop/4c6d1fe0d887c8de4564

    https://gist.github.com/stephenpardy/c67db785da02e62a8d67

    https://gist.github.com/stevemart/585f932a5c526c375396

    https://gist.github.com/sutezo/38bb1474f5ce29c37dcc

    https://gist.github.com/terrycojones/2b18f23247903fd5213b

    https://gist.github.com/tpoechtrager/d0440d44592f48b099f8

    https://gist.github.com/tranthecoder/b163b64fdfa4bd79e4da

    https://gist.github.com/westernmonster/ea961d95e4689979a4f2

    https://gist.github.com/wjaspers/0919eeb89e0f378c9cdb

    https://gist.github.com/yhuang/435d7418da1b8f29b9a7

guides.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    https://guides.github.com/

    https://guides.github.com/features/mastering-markdown/

    https://guides.github.com/introduction/flow/

    https://guides.github.com/introduction/getting-your-project-on-github/

hanklords.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://hanklords.github.com/flickraw/

help.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    https://help.github.com/

    https://help.github.com/articles/adding-links-to-wikis/

    https://help.github.com/articles/be-social/

    https://help.github.com/articles/caching-your-github-password-in-git/

    https://help.github.com/articles/changing-a-remote-s-url/

    https://help.github.com/articles/configuring-a-remote-for-a-fork/

    https://help.github.com/articles/create-a-repo/

    https://help.github.com/articles/creating-pages-with-the-automatic-generator/

    https://help.github.com/articles/creating-releases/

    https://help.github.com/articles/fork-a-repo/

    https://help.github.com/articles/markdown-basics/

    https://help.github.com/articles/set-up-git/

    https://help.github.com/articles/syncing-a-fork/

    https://help.github.com/articles/user-organization-and-project-pages/

    https://help.github.com/articles/using-jekyll-with-pages/

    https://help.github.com/articles/using-pull-requests/

    https://help.github.com/articles/which-remote-url-should-i-use/

    https://help.github.com/articles/writing-on-github/

hubot.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    https://hubot.github.com/

    https://hubot.github.com/docs/

ipython.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://ipython.github.com/download.html

    http://ipython.github.com/ipython-doc

ivaynberg.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://ivaynberg.github.com/select2/

jakewharton.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://jakewharton.github.com/butterknife/

janpaepke.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://janpaepke.github.com/ScrollMagic

jgilfelt.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://jgilfelt.github.com/android-actionbarstylegenerator/

jobs.github.com

    54.163.15.207 - ec2-54-163-15-207.compute-1.amazonaws.com

    https://jobs.github.com/

    https://jobs.github.com/companies/Trustpilot

    https://jobs.github.com/positions

    https://jobs.github.com/positions%3Fdescription%3DJavaScript

    https://jobs.github.com/positions/1a5cf3c8-139b-11e5-9145-e1c5bb7ec7a9

    https://jobs.github.com/positions/aca57740-1374-11e5-92ea-f56b9efdc6a1

    https://jobs.github.com/positions/cd2fbdde-150b-11e5-90b9-4ee0ac71990f

    https://jobs.github.com/positions/db785c4e-1500-11e5-9251-0079eaacb490

    https://jobs.github.com/positions/f332ea88-1466-11e5-817e-61f408951a63

johnpolacek.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://johnpolacek.github.com/superscrollorama/

jsdoc3.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://jsdoc3.github.com/

kangax.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://kangax.github.com/compat-table/es7

    http://kangax.github.com/es5-compat-table/

karpathy.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://karpathy.github.com/2015/05/21/rnn-effectiveness/

mac.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    https://mac.github.com/

mapbox.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://mapbox.github.com/wax

matplotlib.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://matplotlib.github.com/api/pyplot_api.html

    http://matplotlib.github.com/api/pyplot_summary.html

    http://matplotlib.github.com/gallery.html

mbostock.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://mbostock.github.com/

    http://mbostock.github.com/d3/

    http://mbostock.github.com/d3/ex/choropleth.html

    http://mbostock.github.com/d3/ex/population.html

mdboom.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://mdboom.github.com/

mgcrea.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://mgcrea.github.com/angular-strap/

mrdoob.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://mrdoob.github.com/three.js/docs/

msysgit.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://msysgit.github.com/

mustache.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://mustache.github.com/

mxcl.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://mxcl.github.com/homebrew/

nltk.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://nltk.github.com/

nodeca.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://nodeca.github.com/fontomas/

novus.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://novus.github.com/nvd3

    http://novus.github.com/nvd3/ghpages/examples.html

onedrive.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://onedrive.github.com/

osxfuse.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://osxfuse.github.com/

pages.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    https://pages.github.com/

parquet.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://parquet.github.com/

paypal.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://paypal.github.com/

pcottle.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://pcottle.github.com/learnGitBranching/

pnts.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://pnts.github.com/look/happeh-canada-day

    http://pnts.github.com/look/on-stage

    http://pnts.github.com/quote/design-is

    http://pnts.github.com/quote/making-meaning

    http://pnts.github.com/txt/bower-sass-bones

    http://pnts.github.com/txt/color-mixing-with-sass

    http://pnts.github.com/txt/just-say-no-to-unicorns

racker.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://racker.github.com/falcon

raw.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    https://raw.github.com/git/git/master/Documentation/RelNotes/2.4.4.txt

    https://raw.github.com/olleota/themes/master/shade/main.html

    https://raw.github.com/pypa/pip/master/contrib/get-pip.py

rg3.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://rg3.github.com/youtube-dl/

    http://rg3.github.com/youtube-dl/download.html

rogerdudler.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://rogerdudler.github.com/git-guide/

shop.github.com

    192.30.252.128 - github.com

    https://shop.github.com/

    https://shop.github.com/products/invertocat-hoodie

    https://shop.github.com/products/piratocat-shirt

silviomoreto.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://silviomoreto.github.com/bootstrap-select/

sinatra.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://sinatra.github.com/intro.html

sorich87.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://sorich87.github.com/bootstrap-tour/

square.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://square.github.com/crossfilter/

    http://square.github.com/cubism/

    http://square.github.com/retrofit/

status.github.com

    107.20.225.214 - ec2-107-20-225-214.compute-1.amazonaws.com

    184.73.218.119 - ec2-184-73-218-119.compute-1.amazonaws.com

    https://status.github.com/

    https://status.github.com/messages

    https://status.github.com/messages/2015-05-24

swarmsim.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    https://swarmsim.github.com/

thehackerwithin.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://thehackerwithin.github.com/swinburne/posts/iPython_notebooks

tkf.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://tkf.github.com/emacs-ipython-notebook/

tomchristie.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://tomchristie.github.com/django-rest-framework/api-guide/serializers

training.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://training.github.com/p/branching.html

    https://training.github.com/

    https://training.github.com/kit/downloads/github-git-cheat-sheet.pdf

try.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/11

    http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/12

    http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/16

    http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/20

    http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/24

    http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/25

    http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/4

    http://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/9

    https://try.github.com/

    https://try.github.com/levels/1/challenges/2

twbs.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://twbs.github.com/bootstrap/

twitter.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://twitter.github.com/bootstrap/

    http://twitter.github.com/typeahead.js/

    http://twitter.github.com/typeahead.js/examples

visionmedia.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://visionmedia.github.com/superagent/

vitalets.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://vitalets.github.com/x-editable/

voidlinux.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://voidlinux.github.com/

wagerfield.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://wagerfield.github.com/parallax/

webcomponents.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://webcomponents.github.com/

webpack.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://webpack.github.com/docs

windows.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    https://windows.github.com/

yui.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://yui.github.com/yuicompressor/

zendesk.github.com

    103.245.222.133

    http://zendesk.github.com/

# Saving output csv file

# Done


