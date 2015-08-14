icmpsh - Simple Reverse ICMP Shell



icmpsh is a simple reverse ICMP shell with a win32 slave and a POSIX compatible master in C, Perl or Python. The main advantage over the other similar open source tools is that it does not require administrative privileges to run on the target machine.

The tool is clean, easy and portable. The slave (client) runs on the target Windows machine, it is written in C and works on Windows only whereas the master (server) can run on any platform on the attacker machine.





Features

Client/server architecture.

The master is portable across any platform that can run either C, Perl or Python code.

The target system has to be Windows because the slave runs on that platform only for now.

The user running the slave on the target system does not require administrative privileges.

Usage

Running the master:

The master is straight forward to use. There are no extra libraries required for the C and Python versions. The Perl master however has the following dependencies:

IO::Socket

NetPacket::IP

NetPacket::ICMP



When running the master, don't forget to disable ICMP replies by the OS. For example:

sysctl -w net.ipv4.icmp_echo_ignore_all=1



