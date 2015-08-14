Graudit - Grep Source Code Auditing Tool

Graudit (Grep rough audit) is a simple script and signature sets that allows you to find potential security flaws in source code using the GNU utility grep.It's comparable to other static analysis applications like RATS, SWAAT, and flaw-finder while keeping the technical requirements to a minimum and being very flexible.

-A scan ALL files -B don't print banner -c <num> number of lines of context to display, default is 2 -d <db> database to use -h prints a short help text -i case in-sensitive search -l lists databases available -L vim friendly lines -v prints version number -x exclude these files (comma seperated list:-x *.js,*.sql) -z supress colors -Z high contrast colors

All is a combined database of all the databases listed below

is a combined database of all the databases listed below Asp offers basic auditing support for the Active Server Pages languages

offers basic auditing support for the Active Server Pages languages C offers support for the C programming language

offers support for the C programming language Default is aimed at finding low hanging fruit. It contains generic rules that should match common vulnerabilities in several languages. However, in order to find additional vulnerabilities for a specific language, you should use the language specific databases.

is aimed at finding low hanging fruit. It contains generic rules that should match common vulnerabilities in several languages. However, in order to find additional vulnerabilities for a specific language, you should use the language specific databases. Dotnet offers basic dot net support

offers basic dot net support Jsp basic JSP support.

basic JSP support. Other looks for source comments that could indicate problems

looks for source comments that could indicate problems Perl basic support for Perl

basic support for Perl PHP tracks user input and function calls

tracks user input and function calls Python basic python support

Graudit uses extended regular expressions (POSIX) as it's signatures and comes with several databases ready for use. You can extend the existing databases or make your own if you require additional signatures.