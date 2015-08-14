CUPP - Common User Passwords Profiler

CUPP is a Python-based password profiler.

Usage:

cupp.py [OPTIONS]
Options:
-h      this menu

-i      Interactive questions for user password profiling

-w      Use this option to profile existing dictionary,
        or WyD.pl output to make some pwnsauce :)

-l      Download huge wordlists from repository
 
-a      Parse default usernames and passwords directly from Alecto DB.
        Project Alecto uses purified databases of Phenoelit and CIRT which were
        merged and enhanced.

-v      Version of the program


Download CUPP

