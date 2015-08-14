CUPP - Common User Passwords Profiler

Usage:

cupp.py [OPTIONS]

-h this menu -i Interactive questions for user password profiling -w Use this option to profile existing dictionary, or WyD.pl output to make some pwnsauce :) -l Download huge wordlists from repository -a Parse default usernames and passwords directly from Alecto DB. Project Alecto uses purified databases of Phenoelit and CIRT which were merged and enhanced. -v Version of the program

CUPP is a Python-based password profiler.