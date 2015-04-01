Cowrie - SSH/Telnet Honeypot

Cowrie is a medium interaction SSH and Telnet honeypot designed to log brute force attacks and the shell interaction performed by the attacker.

Requirements:

Python 2.7+, (Python 3 not yet supported due to Twisted dependencies)

python-virtualenv

Features:

Fake filesystem with the ability to add/remove files. A full fake filesystem resembling a Debian 5.0 installation is included.

The possibility of adding fake file contents so the attacker can cat files such as /etc/passwd. Only minimal file contents are included.

Session logs stored in a UML Compatible format for easy replay with original timings.

Cowrie saves files downloaded with wget/curl or uploaded with SFTP and scp for later inspection.

SFTP and SCP support for file upload

Support for SSH exec commands

Logging of direct-tcp connection attempts (ssh proxying)

Forward SMTP connections to SMTP Honeypot (e.g. mailoney)

Logging in JSON format for easy processing in log management solutions

Many, many additional commands

Docker: Get the Dockerfile directly at https://github.com/micheloosterhof/docker-cowrie

Run from the Docker registry with: docker pull cowrie/cowrie

Additional functionality over standard kippo: