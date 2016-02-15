BruteX - Automatically Brute force All Services Running On a Target
BruteX is a simple program that can automatically brute force all services running on a target.
Installation:
./install.sh
Usage:
brutex target <port>
Docker:
docker build -t brutex docker run -it brutex target <port>
