AntiCuckoo - A Tool To Detect & Crash Cuckoo Sandbox
AntiCuckoo is a tool to detect and crash Cuckoo Sandbox.
Features:
- Detection:
- Cuckoo hooks detection (all kind of cuckoo hooks).
- Suspicious data in own memory (without APIs, page per page scanning).
- Crash (Execute with arguments) (out of a sandbox these args don't crash the program):
- -c1: Modify the RET N instruction of a hooked API with a higher value. Next call to API pushing more args into stack. If the hooked API is called from the Cuckoo's HookHandler the program crash because it only pushes the real API args then the modified RET N instruction corrupt the HookHandler's stack.
- -c2: Cuckoomon run threads inside the process, when the tool detects new threads crash!.
- -c3: Crashing when detects hook handler activity in the old stack area.
