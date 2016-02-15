WPScan - A WordPress Vulnerability Scanner

WPScan is a black box WordPress vulnerability scanner.

It comes pre-installed on the following Linux distributions:

Note: Windows is not supported.

On macOS WPScan is packaged by Homebrew as wpscan.

Docker

Use the official Docker image to avoid installation problems.

Pull the repo with docker pull wpscanteam/wpscan

 Start WPScan:
docker run -it --rm wpscanteam/wpscan -u https://yourblog.com [options]
Example:
Mount a local wordlist to the docker container and start a bruteforce attack for user admin:
docker run -it --rm -v ~/wordlists:/wordlists wpscanteam/wpscan --url 
https://yourblog.com --wordlist /wordlists/crackstation.txt --username admin
This mounts the host directory ~/wordlists to the container in the path /wordlists

Manual Install

Requirements:

  • Ruby >= 2.1.9 - Recommended: 2.5.0
  • Curl >= 7.21 - Recommended: latest - FYI the 7.29 has a segfault
  • RubyGems - Recommended: latest
  • Git

Installing dependencies on Ubuntu:
sudo apt-get install libcurl4-openssl-dev libxml2 libxml2-dev libxslt1-dev ruby-dev 
build-essential libgmp-dev zlib1g-dev

Installing dependencies on Debian:
sudo apt-get install gcc git ruby ruby-dev libcurl4-openssl-dev make zlib1g-dev

 Installing dependencies on Fedora:
sudo dnf install gcc ruby-devel libxml2 libxml2-devel libxslt libxslt-devel libcurl-devel
patch rpm-build

Installing dependencies on Arch Linux:
pacman -Syu ruby
pacman -Syu libyaml

Installing dependencies on macOS:
Apple Xcode, Command Line Tools and the libffi are needed (to be able to install the FFI gem)

Installing with RVM:
If you are using GNOME Terminal, there are some steps required before executing the commands.
# Install all prerequisites for your OS (look above)
cd ~
curl -sSL https://rvm.io/mpapis.asc | gpg --import -
curl -sSL https://get.rvm.io | bash -s stable
source ~/.rvm/scripts/rvm
echo "source ~/.rvm/scripts/rvm" >> ~/.bashrc
rvm install 2.5.0
rvm use 2.5.0 --default
echo "gem: --no-ri --no-rdoc" > ~/.gemrc
git clone https://github.com/wpscanteam/wpscan.git
cd wpscan
gem install bundler
bundle install --without test
Installing manually:
git clone https://github.com/wpscanteam/wpscan.git
cd wpscan
sudo gem install bundler && bundle install --without test

WPScan Arguments

--update                            Update the database to the latest version.

--url       | -u <target url>       The WordPress URL/domain to scan.

--force     | -f                    Forces WPScan to not check if the remote site is
                                    running WordPress.

--enumerate | -e [option(s)]        Enumeration.

  option :

    u        usernames from id 1 to 10

    u[10-20] usernames from id 10 to 20 (you must write [] chars)

    p        plugins

    vp       only vulnerable plugins

    ap       all plugins (can take a long time)

    tt       timthumbs

    t        themes

    vt       only vulnerable themes

    at       all themes (can take a long time)

  Multiple values are allowed : "-e tt,p" will enumerate timthumbs and plugins

  If no option is supplied, the default is "vt,tt,u,vp"


--exclude-content-based "<regexp or string>"

                                    Used with the enumeration option, will exclude 
                                    all occurrences based on the regexp or string 
                                    supplied. You do not need to provide the regexp 
                                    delimiters, but you must write the quotes (simple
                                    or double).

--config-file  | -c <config file>   Use the specified config file,
                                    see the example.conf.json.

--user-agent   | -a <User-Agent>    Use the specified User-Agent.

--cookie <string>                   String to read cookies from.

--random-agent | -r                 Use a random User-Agent.

--follow-redirection                If the target url has a redirection, it will be 
                                    followed without asking if you wanted to do so 
                                    or not

--batch                             Never ask for user input, use the default behaviour.

--no-color                          Do not use colors in the output.

--log [filename]                    Creates a log.txt file with WPScan's output if no 
                                    filename is supplied. Otherwise the filename is
                                    used for logging.

--no-banner                         Prevents the WPScan banner from being displayed.

--disable-accept-header             Prevents WPScan sending the Accept HTTP header.

--disable-referer                   Prevents setting the Referer header.

--disable-tls-checks                Disables SSL/TLS certificate verification.

--wp-content-dir <wp content dir>   WPScan try to find the content directory
                                    (ie wp-content) by scanning the index page, 
                                    however you can specify it.

                                    Subdirectories are allowed.

--wp-plugins-dir <wp plugins dir>   Same thing than --wp-content-dir but for the 
                                    plugins directory.

                                    If not supplied, WPScan will use 
                                    wp-content-dir/plugins. Subdirectories are allowed

--proxy <[protocol://]host:port>    Supply a proxy. HTTP, SOCKS4 SOCKS4A and SOCKS5 are 
                                    supported. If no protocol is given 
                                    (format host:port), HTTP will be used.
--proxy-auth <username:password>    Supply the proxy login credentials.

--basic-auth <username:password>    Set the HTTP Basic authentication.

--wordlist | -w <wordlist>          Supply a wordlist for the password brute forcer.

                                    If the "-" option is supplied, the wordlist is 
                                    expected via STDIN.

--username | -U <username>          Only brute force the supplied username.

--usernames     <path-to-file>      Only brute force the usernames from the file.

--cache-dir       <cache-directory> Set the cache directory.

--cache-ttl       <cache-ttl>       Typhoeus cache TTL.

--request-timeout <request-timeout> Request Timeout.

--connect-timeout <connect-timeout> Connect Timeout.

--threads  | -t <number of threads> The number of threads to use when multi-threading 
                                    requests.

--throttle        <milliseconds>    Milliseconds to wait before doing another web 
                                    request. If used, the --threads should be set to 1.

--help     | -h                     This help screen.

--verbose  | -v                     Verbose output.

--version                           Output the current version and exit.

Examples

  • Do 'non-intrusive' checks:
ruby wpscan.rb --url www.example.com
  • Do wordlist password brute force on enumerated users using 50 threads:
ruby wpscan.rb --url www.example.com --wordlist darkc0de.lst --threads 50
  • Do wordlist password brute force on enumerated users using STDIN as the wordlist:
crunch 5 13 -f charset.lst mixalpha | ruby wpscan.rb --url www.example.com --wordlist -
  • Do wordlist password brute force on the 'admin' username only:
ruby wpscan.rb --url www.example.com --wordlist darkc0de.lst --username admin
  • Enumerate installed plugins:
ruby wpscan.rb --url www.example.com --enumerate p
  • Run all enumeration tools:
ruby wpscan.rb --url www.example.com --enumerate
  • Use custom content directory:
ruby wpscan.rb -u www.example.com --wp-content-dir custom-content
  • Update WPScan's databases:
ruby wpscan.rb --update
  • Debug output:
ruby wpscan.rb --url www.example.com --debug-output 2>debug.log


Download WPScan

