Woodpecker hash Bruteforce - A Powerful Hash Cracker

Woodpecker hash Bruteforce, also known as Hash bruteforce, is a very fast and powerful multithreaded hash cracker (brute-forcer) with many features including 4 attack types, session pausing and restoring, saving results to a file and much more.

This is definitely the simplest tool to start cracking passwords with: only three options are required to start brute-forcing (a hash, its type, and an alphabet or a wordlist as a combinations supply). The progress and the settings are shown in the command line, so you can always see what combinations are being tried right now and how many of them have been already tried. On success, the password is shown and saved to a file along with the hash and the date when it was cracked; the speed and time took to crack this password are shown as well.





This program works on Mac OS, Linux, and Windows. The code is cross-platform, so the executables for these operating systems contain the same features and provide the same speed.





Hash bruteforce comes in two variants: GUI- and command-line-only. The second one is updated much more frequently and thus uses the newest algorithms and other features, so it's recommended for download if you want the best performance, although the GUI version can be simpler in usage.





Hash types supported:

MD2 (deprecated, removed from versions newer than 3.0, inclusive)

MD4

MD5

SHA-1

SHA-224

SHA-256

SHA-384

SHA-512

RIPEMD-160

WHIRLPOOL

Keccak (since v. 3.0)

Tiger (since v. 3.0)

Skein (since v. 3.0)

Attack types:

Alphabet-based

Dictionary-based

Mask-based

Randomised

Usage (Windows):

Woodpecker_brute_Win64 [-R] [-m <string>] [-p <number>] [-w <string>] [-e <number>] [-s <number>] [-a <string>] [-b <number>] [-T <number>] [-t <string>] [-H <string>] [--] [--version] [-h] Where: -R, --resume Resume brute-force using the 'Woodpecker_resume.txt' file -m <string>, --mask <string> Mask to be used for mask-based brute-force -p <number>, --print <number> Print statistics after each N-th combination -w <string>, --wordlist <string> Wordlist to use in wordlist-based brute-force -e <number>, --to <number> Position to stop at in alphabet-based and wordlist-based or maximum word length in random brute-force -s <number>, --from <number> Position to start from in alphabet-based and wordlist-based or minimum word length in random brute-force -a <string>, --alpha <string> Alphabet to use in alphabet-based brute-force. Either alphabet itself (as 'abcd') either shortcut: alpha - [a-zA-z] lalpha - [a-z] ualpha - [A-Z] dig - [0-9] digalpha - dig + alpha mixalpha - dig + [aA bB cC - zZ] -b <number>, --brute <number> Type of brute-force. Available types: 1 - Alphabet-based 2 - Wordlist-based 3 - Mask-based 4 - Random -T <number>, --threads <number> Number of threads to run -t <string>, --type <string> Type of a hash. One of the following: MD4 MD5 SHA-1 SHA-224 SHA-256 SHA-384 SHA-512 RIPEMD-160 WHIRLPOOL KECCAK-1600 SKEIN-512 RIPEMD-128 TIGER -H <string>, --hash <string> Hash to do brute-force of. Must be of a supported <type>. --, --ignore_rest Ignores the rest of the labeled arguments following this flag. --version Displays version information and exits. -h, --help Displays usage information and exits.