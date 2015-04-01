Wifiphisher is a security tool that mounts automated victim-customized phishing attacks against WiFi clients in order to obtain credentials or infect the victims with malwares. It is primarily a social engineering attack that unlike other methods it does not include any brute forcing. It is an easy way for obtaining credentials from captive portals and third-party login pages (e.g. in social networks) or WPA/WPA2 pre-shared keys.

Following are the requirements for getting the most out of Wifiphisher:



Usage:

Options:

Examples:

wifiphisher -aI wlan0 -jI wlan4 -p firmware-upgrade

Use wlan0 for spawning the rogue Access Point and wlan4 for DoS attacks. Select the target network manually from the list and perform the "Firmware Upgrade" scenario.





Useful for manually selecting the wireless adapters. The "Firware Upgrade" scenario is an easy way for obtaining the PSK from a password-protected network.





wifiphisher --essid CONFERENCE_WIFI -p plugin_update -pK s3cr3tp4ssw0rd

Automatically pick the right interfaces. Target the Wi-Fi with ESSID "CONFERENCE_WIFI" and perform the "Plugin Update" scenario. The Evil Twin will be password-protected with PSK "s3cr3tp4ssw0rd".





Useful against networks with disclosed PSKs (e.g. in conferences). The "Plugin Update" scenario provides an easy way for getting the victims to download malicious executables (e.g. malwares containing a reverse shell payload).





wifiphisher --nojamming --essid "FREE WI-FI" -p oauth-login

Do not target any network. Simply spawn an open Wi-Fi network with ESSID "FREE WI-FI" and perform the "OAuth Login" scenario.





Useful against victims in public areas. The OAuth Login scenario provides a simple way for capturing credentials from social networks, like Facebook.