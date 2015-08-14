WiFi-Pumpkin - Framework for Rogue WiFi Access Point Attack

WiFi-Pumpkin is a framework for auditing WiFi security. The main feature is the ability to create a fake AP and make Man In The Middle attack, but the list of features is quite broad.

Features:

Plugins:

Dns2proxy: This tool offers different features for post-exploitation once you change the DNS server to a Victim.

Sstrip2: Sslstrip is a MITM tool that implements SSL stripping attacks.

Sergio_proxy: Sergio Proxy (Super Effective Recorder of Gathered Inputs and Outputs) is an HTTP proxy that was written in Python for the Twisted framework.

BDFProxy: Patch Binaries via MITM: BackdoorFactory + mitmProxy, bdfproxy-ng is a fork and review of the original BDFProxy.

Responder: Responder an LLMNR, NBT-NS and MDNS poisoner.

Installation:

Note:

git clone https://github.com/P0cL4bs/WiFi-Pumpkin.git cd WiFi-Pumpkin ./installer.sh --install

sudo dpkg -i wifi-pumpkin-0.8.5-all.deb sudo apt-get -f install

It requires Python 2.7. You will also have to have an Ethernet as well as a WiFi adapter (support AP mode) available for WiFi-Pumpkin to work.or download .deb file to install