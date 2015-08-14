WiFi-Pumpkin - Framework for Rogue WiFi Access Point Attack
WiFi-Pumpkin is a framework for auditing WiFi security. The main feature is the ability to create a fake AP and make Man In The Middle attack, but the list of features is quite broad.
Features:
- Rogue WiFi Access Point
- Deauth Attack Clients AP
- Probe Request Monitor
- DHCP Starvation Attack
- Credentials Monitor
- Transparent Proxy
- Windows Update Attack
- Phishing Manager
- Partial Bypass HSTS protocol
- Support beef hook
- ARP Poison
- DNS Spoof
- Patch Binaries via MITM
- Karma Attacks (support hostapd-mana)
- LLMNR, NBT-NS and MDNS poisoner (Responder)
- Pumpkin-Proxy (ProxyServer (mitmproxy API))
- Capture images on the fly
- TCP-Proxy (with scapy)
Plugins:
- Dns2proxy: This tool offers different features for post-exploitation once you change the DNS server to a Victim.
- Sstrip2: Sslstrip is a MITM tool that implements SSL stripping attacks.
- Sergio_proxy: Sergio Proxy (Super Effective Recorder of Gathered Inputs and Outputs) is an HTTP proxy that was written in Python for the Twisted framework.
- BDFProxy: Patch Binaries via MITM: BackdoorFactory + mitmProxy, bdfproxy-ng is a fork and review of the original BDFProxy.
- Responder: Responder an LLMNR, NBT-NS and MDNS poisoner.
Installation:Note: It requires Python 2.7. You will also have to have an Ethernet as well as a WiFi adapter (support AP mode) available for WiFi-Pumpkin to work.
git clone https://github.com/P0cL4bs/WiFi-Pumpkin.git cd WiFi-Pumpkin ./installer.sh --installor download .deb file to install
sudo dpkg -i wifi-pumpkin-0.8.5-all.deb sudo apt-get -f install
You might also like:
Post a Comment