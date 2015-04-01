Web Application Protection - Tool To Detect and Correct Vulnerabilities In PHP Web Applications

Web Application Protection (WAP) is a source code static analysis and data mining tool to detect and correct input validation vulnerabilities in web applications written in PHP (version 4.0 or higher) with a low rate of false positives.

SQL Injection (SQLI)

Cross-site scripting (XSS)

Remote File Inclusion (RFI)

Local File Inclusion (LFI)

Directory Traversal or Path Traversal (DT/PT)

Source Code Disclosure (SCD)

OS Command Injection (OSCI)

PHP Code Injection







This tool semantically analyses the source code. More precisely, it does taint analysis (data-flow analysis) to detect the input validation vulnerabilities. The aim of the taint analysis is to track malicious inputs inserted by entry points ($_GET, $_POST arrays) and to verify if they reach some sensitive sink (PHP functions that can be exploited by malicious input). After the detection, the tool uses data mining to confirm if the vulnerabilities are real or false positives. At the end, the real vulnerabilities are corrected with the insertion of the fixes (small pieces of code) in the source code.







This tool semantically analyses the source code. More precisely, it does taint analysis (data-flow analysis) to detect the input validation vulnerabilities. The aim of the taint analysis is to track malicious inputs inserted by entry points ($_GET, $_POST arrays) and to verify if they reach some sensitive sink (PHP functions that can be exploited by malicious input). After the detection, the tool uses data mining to confirm if the vulnerabilities are real or false positives. At the end, the real vulnerabilities are corrected with the insertion of the fixes (small pieces of code) in the source code.

WAP is written in Java and is constituted by three modules: