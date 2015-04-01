Watcher - A Passive Web Application Vulnerability Scanner

Watcher is a runtime passive-analysis tool for HTTP-based Web applications. Being passive means it won't damage production systems, it's completely safe to use in Cloud computing, shared hosting, and dedicated hosting environments.

It detects Web-application security issues as well as operational configuration issues. Watcher provides pen-testers hot-spot detection for vulnerabilities, developers quick sanity checks, and auditors PCI compliance auditing. It looks for issues related to mashups, user-controlled payloads (potential XSS), cookies, comments, HTTP headers, SSL, Flash, Silverlight, referrer leaks, information disclosure, Unicode, and more.





Major Features:

Passive detection of security, privacy, and PCI compliance issues in HTTP, HTML, Javascript, CSS, and development frameworks (e.g. ASP.NET, JavaServer)

of security, privacy, and PCI compliance issues in HTTP, HTML, Javascript, CSS, and development frameworks (e.g. ASP.NET, JavaServer) Works seamlessly with complex Web 2.0 applications while you drive the Web browser

applications while you drive the Web browser Non-intrusive , will not raise alarms or damage production sites

, will not raise alarms or damage production sites Real-time analysis and reporting - findings are reported as they’re found, exportable to XML, HTML, and Team Foundation Server (TFS)

- findings are reported as they’re found, exportable to XML, HTML, and Team Foundation Server (TFS) Configurable domains with wildcard support

with wildcard support Extensible framework for adding new checks

Watcher is built as a plugin for the Fiddler HTTP debugging proxy available at www.fiddlertool.com. Fiddler provides all of the rich functionality of a good Web/HTTP proxy. With Fiddler, you can capture all HTTP traffic, intercept and modify, replay requests, and much much more. Fiddler provides the HTTP proxy framework for Watcher to work in, allowing for seamless integration with today’s complex Web 2.0 or Rich Internet Applications. Watcher runs silently in the background while you drive your browser and interact with the Web-application.

Watcher is built in C# as a small framework with 30+ checks already included. It's built so that new checks can be easily created to perform custom audits specific to your organizational policies, or to perform more general-purpose security assessments.

Examples of the types of issues Watcher will currently identify: ASP.NET VIEWSTATE insecure configurations

JavaServer MyFaces ViewState without cryptographic protections

Cross-domain stylesheet and javascript references

User-controllable cross-domain references

User-controllable attribute values such as href, form action, etc.

User-controllable javascript events (e.g. onclick)

Cross-domain form POSTs

Insecure cookies which don't set the HTTPOnly or secure flags

Open redirects which can be abused by spammers and phishers

Insecure Flash object parameters useful for cross-site scripting

Insecure Flash crossdomain.xml

Insecure Silverlight clientaccesspolicy.xml

Charset declarations which could introduce vulnerability (non-UTF-8)

User-controllable charset declarations

Dangerous context-switching between HTTP and HTTPS

Insufficient use of cache-control headers when private data is concerned (e.g. no-store)

Potential HTTP referer leaks of sensitive user-information

Potential information leaks in URL parameters

Source code comments worth a closer look

Insecure authentication protocols like Digest and Basic

SSL certificate validation errors

SSL insecure protocol issues (allowing SSL v2)

Unicode issues with invalid byte streams

Sharepoint insecurity checks

more…

Watcher writes findings to a ListView which includes the Severity, SessionID, Title, and URL. The full report can be exported to an XML file. Watcher writes findings to a ListView which includes the Severity, SessionID, Title, and URL. The full report can be exported to an XML file.







How To Install Watcher

Note: You must have the Fiddler installed on your computer. Fiddler must be run at least once before installing Watcher.





All you have to do is, run the WatcherSetup.exe installer or open the .ZIP and copy the CasabaSecurity.Web.Watcher.Checks.dll and CasabaSecurity.Web.Watcher.dll into Fiddler's 'scripts' folder.