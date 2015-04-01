The LaZagne Project - Tool To Retrieve the Passwords Stored On a Local Computer

Note:

Requirements:

For Windows:

Microsoft Visual C++ Compiler for Python 2.7



pip install pycrypto pyasn1 psutil



pip install https://github.com/n1nj4sec/memorpy/archive/master.zip

For Linux:

pip install pycrypto pyasn1 dbus-python



pip install https://github.com/n1nj4sec/memorpy/archive/master.zip



apt-get install python-gnomekeyring python-kde4

For Mac:

pip install pycrypto pyasn1

The LaZagne project is an open source application used to retrieve lots of passwords stored on a local computer. Each software stores its passwords using different techniques (plaintext, APIs, custom algorithms, databases, etc.). This tool has been developed for the purpose of finding these passwords for the most commonly-used software.To compile the source code, some external libraries are required. Python 2.7 is needed to compile the project on both systems.