The LaZagne Project - Tool To Retrieve the Passwords Stored On a Local Computer
The LaZagne project is an open source application used to retrieve lots of passwords stored on a local computer. Each software stores its passwords using different techniques (plaintext, APIs, custom algorithms, databases, etc.). This tool has been developed for the purpose of finding these passwords for the most commonly-used software.
Note: You antivirus may detect LaZagne as a virus. So, disable your antivirus while downloading/using it.
Note: You antivirus may detect LaZagne as a virus. So, disable your antivirus while downloading/using it.
Requirements:To compile the source code, some external libraries are required. Python 2.7 is needed to compile the project on both systems.
- For Windows:
- Microsoft Visual C++ Compiler for Python 2.7
- pip install pycrypto pyasn1 psutil
- pip install https://github.com/n1nj4sec/memorpy/archive/master.zip
- For Linux:
- pip install pycrypto pyasn1 dbus-python
- pip install https://github.com/n1nj4sec/memorpy/archive/master.zip
- apt-get install python-gnomekeyring python-kde4
- For Mac:
- pip install pycrypto pyasn1
Note: For wifi passwords\Windows Secrets, launch it with administrator privileges (UAC Authentication/sudo)
Usage:
- Retrieve version
laZagne.exe --version
- Launch all modules
laZagne.exe all
- Launch only a specific module
laZagne.exe browsers
- Launch only a specific software script (for Firefox)
laZagne.exe browsers -f
- Write all passwords found into a file (-oN for Normal txt, -oJ for Json, -oA for All)
laZagne.exe all -oN
- Get help
laZagne.exe -hlaZagne.exe browsers -h
- Use a file for dictionary attacks (used only when it's necessary: Mozilla Master Password, system hashes, etc.). The file has to be a wordlist in cleartext (no rainbow), it has not been optimized to be fast but could be useful for basic passwords.
laZagne.exe all -path file.txt
- Change verbosity mode (2 different levels)
laZagne.exe all -vv
- Quiet mode (nothing will be printed on the standard output)
laZagne.exe all -quiet -oA
- Retrieve passwords on another drive (default: C)
laZagne.exe all -drive D
Mac OS:
In Mac OS System, without the user password, it is very difficult to retrieve passwords stored on the computer. So, I recommend using one of these options
- If you know the user password, add it in the command line
laZagne all --password SuperSecurePassword
- You could use the interactive mode that will prompt a dialog box to the user until the password will be correct
laZagne all -i
You might also like:
- theHarvester - Tool For Gathering Target Information (E-mail accounts, subdomain names, open ports and etc.)
Post a Comment