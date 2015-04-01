THC-SmartBrute - Finds Undocumented and Secret Commands Implemented In a Smart Card



THC-SmartBrute is a tool for finding undocumented and secret commands implemented in a smart card.





An instruction is divided into Class (CLA), Instruction-Number (INS) and the parameters or arguments P1, P2, P3. THC-SMARTBRUTE iterates through all the possible values of CLA and INS to find a valid combination.





Furthermore, it tries to find out what parameters are valid for a given class and instruction number.





Requirements:

You need a PC/SC compatible smart card reader that is supported by the PCSC-LITE library.

A list of supported devices can be found on the following page: