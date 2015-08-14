SubBrute - A Subdomain Brute Forcer
SubBrute is an open source Python-based subdomain enumeration tool that uses open resolvers as a kind of proxy to circumvent DNS rate-limiting. This design also provides a layer of anonymity, as SubBrute does not send traffic directly to the target's name servers.
The tool has a feature to detect subdomains where their resolution is intentionally blocked, which sometimes happens when a subdomain is intended for an internal network.
Requirements:
No install required for Windows, just cd into the 'windows' folder:
subbrute.exe google.comUnder Ubuntu/Debian all you need is:
sudo apt-get install python-dnspythonOn other operating systems you may have to install dnspython manually.
Usage:
subbrute [options] target Options: -h, --help show this help message and exit -s SUBS, --subs=SUBS (optional) list of subdomains, default = 'names.txt' -r RESOLVERS, --resolvers=RESOLVERS (optional) A list of DNS resolvers, if this list is empty it will OS's internal resolver default = 'resolvers.txt' -f FILTER, --filter_subs=FILTER (optional) A file containing unorganized domain names which will be filtered into a list of subdomains sorted by frequency. This was used to build names.txt. -t TARGETS, --targets_file=TARGETS (optional) A file containing a newline delimited list of domains to brute force. -o OUTPUT, --output=OUTPUT (optional) Output to file -a, -A (optional) Print all IPv4 addresses for sub domains (default = off). --type=TYPE (optional) Print all reponses for an arbitrary DNS record type (CNAME, AAAA, TXT, SOA, MX...) -c PROCESS_COUNT, --process_count=PROCESS_COUNT (optional) Number of lookup theads to run. default = 16 -v, --verbose (optional) Print debug information.The subdomains enumerated from previous scans can be used as input to enumerate other DNS records. The following commands demonstrate this new functionality:
./subbrute.py google.com -o google.names ...162 subdomains found... ./subbrute.py -s google.names google.com --type TXT google.com,"v=spf1 include:_spf.google.com ip4:216.73.93.70/31 ip4:216.73.93.72/31 ~all" adwords.google.com,"v=spf1 redirect=google.com" ... ./subbrute.py -s google.names google.com --type CNAME blog.google.com,www.blogger.com,blogger.l.google.com groups.google.com,groups.l.google.com ...
Examples:
- Tests multiple domains:
./subbrute.py google.com gmail.com blogger.com
- List of domains:
./subbrute.py -t list.txt
- Subdomains can have subdomains (example: _xmpp-server._tcp.gmail.com):
./subbrute.py gmail.com > gmail.out
./subbrute.py -t gmail.out
