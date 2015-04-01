SPARTA - Network Infrastructure Penetration Testing Tool

8:41 PM , , , , , , ,
SPARTA - Network Infrastructure Penetration Testing Tool

SPARTA is a python GUI application which simplifies network infrastructure penetration testing by aiding the penetration tester in the scanning and enumeration phase. It allows the tester to save time by having point-and-click access to his toolkit and by displaying all tool output in a convenient way. If little time is spent setting up commands and tools, more time can be spent focusing on analyzing results.

Features:

  • Run nmap from SPARTA or import nmap XML output.
  • Transparent staged nmap: get results quickly and achieve thorough coverage.
  • Configurable context menu for each service. You can configure what to run on discovered services. Any tool that can be run from a terminal, can be run from SPARTA.
  • You can run any script or tool on a service across all the hosts in scope, just with a click of the mouse.
  • Define automated tasks for services (ie. Run Nikto on every HTTP service, or sslscan on every SSL service).
  • Default credentials check for most common services. Of course, this can also be configured to run automatically.
  • Identify password reuse on the tested infrastructure. If any usernames/passwords are found by Hydra they are stored in internal wordlists which can then be used on other targets in the same network (breaking news: sysadmins reuse passwords).
  • Ability to mark hosts that you have already worked on so that you don’t waste time looking at them again.
  • Website screenshot taker so that you don’t waste time on less interesting web servers.




Requirements:

  • Kali Linux (should also work in Debian based systems)
  • nmap (for adding hosts)
  • hydra (for the brute tab)
  • cutycapt (for screenshots)
In Kali Linux these can be installed with:
apt-get install nmap hydra cutycapt
In Kali, to ensure that you have all the tools used by SPARTA’s default configuration use:
apt-get install ldap-utils rwho rsh-client x11-apps finger




Download SPARTA

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.