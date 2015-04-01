SPARTA - Network Infrastructure Penetration Testing Tool
SPARTA is a python GUI application which simplifies network infrastructure penetration testing by aiding the penetration tester in the scanning and enumeration phase. It allows the tester to save time by having point-and-click access to his toolkit and by displaying all tool output in a convenient way. If little time is spent setting up commands and tools, more time can be spent focusing on analyzing results.
Features:
- Run nmap from SPARTA or import nmap XML output.
- Transparent staged nmap: get results quickly and achieve thorough coverage.
- Configurable context menu for each service. You can configure what to run on discovered services. Any tool that can be run from a terminal, can be run from SPARTA.
- You can run any script or tool on a service across all the hosts in scope, just with a click of the mouse.
- Define automated tasks for services (ie. Run Nikto on every HTTP service, or sslscan on every SSL service).
- Default credentials check for most common services. Of course, this can also be configured to run automatically.
- Identify password reuse on the tested infrastructure. If any usernames/passwords are found by Hydra they are stored in internal wordlists which can then be used on other targets in the same network (breaking news: sysadmins reuse passwords).
- Ability to mark hosts that you have already worked on so that you don’t waste time looking at them again.
- Website screenshot taker so that you don’t waste time on less interesting web servers.
Requirements:
- Kali Linux (should also work in Debian based systems)
- nmap (for adding hosts)
- hydra (for the brute tab)
- cutycapt (for screenshots)
apt-get install nmap hydra cutycapt
apt-get install ldap-utils rwho rsh-client x11-apps finger
