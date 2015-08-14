SNMPBrute - Fast SNMP Brute Force, Enumeration, CISCO Config Downloader and Password Cracking Script
SNMPBrute is an SNMP brute force, enumeration, CISCO config downloader and password cracking script. It listens for any responses to the brute force community strings, effectively minimising wait time.
Requirements:
Features:
- Brute forces both version 1 and version 2c SNMP community strings
- Enumerates information for CISCO devices or if specified for Linux and Windows operating systems.
- Identifies RW community strings
- Tries to download the router config (Metasploit module).
- If the CISCO config file is downloaded, shows the plaintext passwords (Metasploit module) and tries to crack hashed passwords with John the Ripper
Usage
python snmp-brute.py -t [IP]
Options:
--help, -h Show this help message and exit --file=DICTIONARY, Dictionary file -f DICTIONARY --target=IP, -t IP Host IP --port=PORT, -p PORT SNMP port
Advanced:
--rate=RATE, -r RATE Send rate --timeout=TIMEOUT Wait time for UDP response (in seconds) --delay=DELAY Wait time after all packets are send (in seconds) --iplist=LFILE IP list file --verbose, -v Verbose output
Automation:
--bruteonly, -b Do not try to enumerate - only bruteforce --auto, -a Non Interactive Mode --no-colours No colour output
Operating Systems:
--windows Enumerate Windows OIDs (snmpenum.pl) --linux Enumerate Linux OIDs (snmpenum.pl) --cisco Append extra Cisco OIDs (snmpenum.pl)
Alternative Options:
--stdin, -s Read communities from stdin --community=COMMUNITY, Single Community String to use -c COMMUNITY --sploitego Sploitego's bruteforce method
You might also like:
- 14 Best IP Hide Tools 2017
- Chrome Password Remover - Tool To Quickly Remove Stored Login Info From Google Chrome
- Cisco Password Decryptor - Free Tool For Recovering Cisco Type 7 Router Password
- SSLsplit - Tool For Man-In-The-Middle Attacks Against SSL/TLS Encrypted Network Connections
- Algorithm - The Hacker Movie
- TXDNS - An Aggressive Multithreaded DNS Digger/Brute-Forcer
- PwnPi - A Pen-testing Drop Box Distribution For Raspberry Pi
- PwnSTAR - A Bash Script For Creating a "Malicious" Software-Enabled Access Point
- VMInjector - Tool For Bypassing Windows/Ubuntu/MacOSX Login Authentication Screen
- Hydra - A Powerful Network Password Cracking Tool
- ISME - A Framework For Testing IP Phones
- The Haystack (Documentary Film)
- Subterfuge - An Automated Man-in-the-Middle Attack (MITM) Framework
- GNUnet - A Secure Peer-to-Peer Networking Framework
- Patator - A Powerful Command-line Brute-forcer
- FTP Password Kracker - A Free Tool For Cracking FTP Passwords
Post a Comment