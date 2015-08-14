SNMPBrute - Fast SNMP Brute Force, Enumeration, CISCO Config Downloader and Password Cracking Script

SNMPBrute is an SNMP brute force, enumeration, CISCO config downloader and password cracking script. It listens for any responses to the brute force community strings, effectively minimising wait time.

python snmp-brute.py -t [IP]

--help, -h Show this help message and exit --file=DICTIONARY, Dictionary file -f DICTIONARY --target=IP, -t IP Host IP --port=PORT, -p PORT SNMP port

--rate=RATE, -r RATE Send rate --timeout=TIMEOUT Wait time for UDP response (in seconds) --delay=DELAY Wait time after all packets are send (in seconds) --iplist=LFILE IP list file --verbose, -v Verbose output

--bruteonly, -b Do not try to enumerate - only bruteforce --auto, -a Non Interactive Mode --no-colours No colour output

--windows Enumerate Windows OIDs (snmpenum.pl) --linux Enumerate Linux OIDs (snmpenum.pl) --cisco Append extra Cisco OIDs (snmpenum.pl)

--stdin, -s Read communities from stdin --community=COMMUNITY, Single Community String to use -c COMMUNITY --sploitego Sploitego's bruteforce method