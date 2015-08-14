SNMPBrute - Fast SNMP Brute Force, Enumeration, CISCO Config Downloader and Password Cracking Script

10:43 PM , , , , ,
SNMPBrute - Fast SNMP Brute Force, Enumeration, CISCO Config Downloader and Password Cracking Script

SNMPBrute is an SNMP brute force, enumeration, CISCO config downloader and password cracking script. It listens for any responses to the brute force community strings, effectively minimising wait time.

Requirements:


Features:

  • Brute forces both version 1 and version 2c SNMP community strings
  • Enumerates information for CISCO devices or if specified for Linux and Windows operating systems.
  • Identifies RW community strings
  • Tries to download the router config (Metasploit module).
  • If the CISCO config file is downloaded, shows the plaintext passwords (Metasploit module) and tries to crack hashed passwords with John the Ripper

Usage

python snmp-brute.py -t [IP]

Options:
--help, -h                Show this help message and exit

--file=DICTIONARY,        Dictionary file
-f DICTIONARY

--target=IP, -t IP        Host IP

--port=PORT, -p PORT      SNMP port

Advanced:
--rate=RATE, -r       RATE Send rate

--timeout=TIMEOUT     Wait time for UDP response (in seconds)

--delay=DELAY         Wait time after all packets are send (in seconds)

--iplist=LFILE        IP list file

--verbose, -v         Verbose output

Automation:
--bruteonly, -b  Do not try to enumerate - only bruteforce

--auto, -a       Non Interactive Mode

--no-colours     No colour output

Operating Systems:
--windows       Enumerate Windows OIDs (snmpenum.pl)

--linux         Enumerate Linux OIDs (snmpenum.pl)

--cisco         Append extra Cisco OIDs (snmpenum.pl)

Alternative Options:
--stdin, -s               Read communities from stdin

--community=COMMUNITY,    Single Community String to use
 -c COMMUNITY 

--sploitego               Sploitego's bruteforce method


Download SNMPBrute

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.