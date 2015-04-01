Usage:

Operation modes: -l List the running Putty processes and their connections -w Inject in all existing Putty sessions and wait for new sessions to inject in those also -p PID Inject only in existing Putty session identified by PID. If PID==0, inject in the first Putty found -x Cleanup. Remove the DLL from all running Putty instances -d Debug mode. Only works with -p mode -c CMD Automatically execute a Linux command after successful injection PuttyRider will remove trailing spaces and '&' character from CMD PuttyRider will add: " 1>/dev/null 2>/dev/null &" to CMD -h Print this help Output modes: -f Write all Putty conversation to a file in the local directory. The filename will have the PID of current putty.exe appended -r IP:PORT Initiate a reverse connection to the specified machine and start an interactive session. Interactive commands (after you receive a reverse connection): !status See if the Putty window is connected to user input !discon Disconnect the main Putty window so it won't display anything This is useful to send commands without the user to notice !recon Reconnect the Putty window to its normal operation mode CMD Linux shell commands !exit Terminate this connection !help Display help for client connection