Pupy - A Cross-platform Remote Administration and Post-Exploitation Tool



Pupy is an opensource, cross-platform (Windows, Linux, OSX, Android), multi-function RAT (Remote Administration Tool) and post-exploitation tool mainly written in python. It features an all-in-memory execution guideline and leaves a very low footprint. It can communicate using various transports, migrate into processes (reflective injection), load remote python code, python packages and python C-extensions from memory.

Pupy modules can transparently access remote python objects using RPyC to perform various interactive tasks.





It can generate payloads in multiple formats like PE executables, reflective DLLs, pure python files, powershell, apk, and etc.When you package a payload, you can choose a launcher (connect, bind, ...), a transport (ssl, http, rsa, obfs3, scramblesuit, ...) and a number of "scriptlets". Scriptlets are python scripts meant to be embedded to perform various tasks offline (without requiring a session), like starting a background script, adding persistence, starting a keylogger, detecting a sandbox, and etc.





Features:

Multi-platform (tested on windows xp, 7, 8, 10, kali linux, ubuntu, osx, android)

On windows, the Pupy payload can be compiled as a reflective DLL and the whole python interpreter is loaded from memory. Pupy does not touch the disk :)

pupy can also be packed into a single .py file and run without any dependencies other that the python standard library on all OS. pycrypto gets replaced by pure python aes && rsa implementations when unavailable

Pupy can reflectively migrate into other processes

Pupy can remotely import, from memory, pure python packages (.py, .pyc) and compiled python C extensions (.pyd, .so). The imported python modules do not touch the disk.

Pupy is easily extensible, modules are quite simple to write, sorted by os and category.

A lot of awesome modules are already implemented!

Pupy uses rpyc and a module can directly access python objects on the remote client. We can also access remote objects interactively from the pupy shell and you even get auto-completion of remote attributes!

Communication transports are modular, stackable and awesome. You could exfiltrate data using HTTP over HTTP over AES over XOR. Or any combination of the available transports!

Pupy can communicate using obfsproxy pluggable transports

All the non-interactive modules can be dispatched to multiple hosts in one command

Commands and scripts running on remote hosts are interruptible

Auto-completion for commands and arguments

Custom config can be defined: command aliases, modules automatically run at connection, ...

Interactive python shells with auto-completion on the all in memory remote python interpreter can be opened

Interactive shells (cmd.exe, /bin/bash, ...) can be opened remotely. Remote shells on Unix & windows clients have a real tty with all keyboard signals working fine just like an ssh shell

Pupy can execute PE exe remotely and from memory (cf. ex with mimikatz)

Pupy can generate payloads in various formats: apk, lin_x86, lin_x64, so_x86, so_x64, exe_x86, exe_x64, dll_x86,dll_x64,py, pyinst,py_oneliner, ps1, ps1_oneliner, rubber_ducky

Pupy can be deployed in memory, from a single command line using pupygen.py's python or powershell one-liners.

"scriptlets" can be embedded in generated payloads to perform some tasks "offline" without needing network connectivity (ex: start keylogger, add persistence, execute custom python script, check_vm ...)

tons of other features...





Transports All transports in pupy are stackable. This means that by creating a custom transport conf (pupy/network/transport/<transport_name>/conf.py), you can make you pupy session looks like anything. For example, you could stack HTTP over HTTP over base64 over HTTP over AES over obfs3:

rsa A layer with authentication & encryption using RSA and AES256, often stacked with other layers





aes layer using a static AES256 key





ssl (the default one) TCP transport wrapped with SSL





ssl_rsa same as ssl but stacked with an rsa layer





http layer making the traffic look like HTTP traffic. HTTP is stacked with a rsa layer





obfs3 A protocol to keep the third party from telling what protocol is in use based on message contents. obfs3 is stacked with an rsa layer for a better security





scramblesuit A Polymorphic Network Protocol to Circumvent Censorship. The s cramblesuit is stacked with an rsa layer for a better security





udp The rsa layer but over UDP (could be buggy, it doesn't handle packet loss yet)





other Other layers don't really have any interest and are given for code examples : (dummy, base64, XOR, ...)



Launchers:

connect Just connect back



bind Bind payload instead of reverse



auto_proxy Retrieve a list of possible SOCKS/HTTP proxies and try each one of them. Proxy retrieval methods are: registry, WPAD requests, gnome settings, and HTTP_PROXY env variable.



Just connect back

Bind payload instead of reverse





Modules

All platforms:

command execution

download

upload

interactive python shell with auto-completion

interactive shell (cmd.exe, powershell.exe, /bin/sh, /bin/bash, ...)

tty allocation is well supported on both windows and *nix. Just looks like a ssh shell

shellcode exec

persistence

socks5 proxy

local and remote port forwarding

screenshot

keylogger

run the awesome credential gathering tool LaZagne from memory !

from memory ! sniff tools, netcreds

process migration (windows & linux, not osx yet)

a lot of other tools (upnp client, various recon/pivot tools using impacket remotely, ...)

Windows specific: migrate

inter process architecture injection also works (x86->x64 and x64->x86)

in memory execution of PE exe both x86 and x64!

works very well with mimitakz :-)

:-) webcam snapshot

microphone recorder

mouselogger:

takes small screenshots around the mouse at each click and send them back to the server

token manipulation

getsystem

creddump

tons of useful powershell scripts