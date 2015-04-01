PortExpert - Tool For Monitoring All Applications Connected To the Internet
PortExpert is a free program that automatically monitors all applications connected to the Internet and gives you all the information you might need to identify potential threats to your system.
Features:
- Monitor of application using TCP/UDP communications
- User-friendly interface
- Identifies remote servers (WhoIs service)
- Allows to open containing folder of any applications
- Allow to easily search for more info online
- Automatic identification of related service: FTP, HTTP, HTTPS,...
- Capability to show/hide system level processes
- Capability to show/hide loopbacks
- Time freeze function
How To Use PortExpert
Download PortExpert onto your computer, then install it.
(Download link is at the end of this article)
Open the app, you will see a window as shown below:
Note: Run it with administrator privileges to get the most out of this tool.
If you want to know more details about a particular communication/process, select it. Then choose what you want to know about that particular process/communication.
For example, let's say, you want to know the location details or the registration details of a particular IP address, first select the IP address, then click on the "Whois" button. You will be directed to a website:
Solve the captcha and then click on "Go". You will see the details:
If you want to know more about a process, then select the process and click on "Search". You will get a google search page:
If you want to access a particular IP address, select the address and then click on the"Web" button.
To access the application folder of a particular process, select the process, and then click on the "Folder" button.
There are few other buttons in the window. Here are the uses of those buttons:
- Freeze Time: Disables/Enables the monitoring process.
- Show System Processes: Displays the system processes with details.
- Show Local Connections: Displays local connections with details.
That's all. I hope you liked this tool and the article. If you did, please share...
