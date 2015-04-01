PortExpert - Tool For Monitoring All Applications Connected To the Internet

PortExpert is a free program that automatically monitors all applications connected to the Internet and gives you all the information you might need to identify potential threats to your system.

Download PortExpert onto your computer, then install it.





If you want to know more details about a particular communication/process, select it. Then choose what you want to know about that particular process/communication.

For example, let's say, you want to know the location details or the registration details of a particular IP address, first select the IP address, then click on the "Whois" button. You will be directed to a website:









Solve the captcha and then click on "Go". You will see the details:

If you want to know more about a process, then select the process and click on "Search". You will get a google search page:

If you want to access a particular IP address, select the address and then click on the"Web" button.





To access the application folder of a particular process, select the process, and then click on the "Folder" button.





There are few other buttons in the window. Here are the uses of those buttons:

Freeze Time : Disables/Enables the monitoring process.

That's all. I hope you liked this tool and the article.





Open the app, you will see a window as shown below:Run it with administrator privileges to get the most out of this tool.