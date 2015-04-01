PortExpert - Tool For Monitoring All Applications Connected To the Internet

PortExpert

PortExpert is a free program that automatically monitors all applications connected to the Internet and gives you all the information you might need to identify potential threats to your system.

Features:

  • Monitor of application using TCP/UDP communications
  • User-friendly interface
  • Identifies remote servers (WhoIs service)
  • Allows to open containing folder of any applications
  • Allow to easily search for more info online
  • Automatic identification of related service: FTP, HTTP, HTTPS,...
  • Capability to show/hide system level processes
  • Capability to show/hide loopbacks
  • Time freeze function

How To Use PortExpert

Download PortExpert onto your computer, then install it.

(Download link is at the end of this article)

Open the app, you will see a window as shown below:

Note: Run it with administrator privileges to get the most out of this tool.

PortExpert Software

If you want to know more details about a particular communication/process, select it. Then choose what you want to know about that particular process/communication.

Whois, Search, Web, Folder Buttons

For example, let's say, you want to know the location details or the registration details of a particular IP address, first select the IP address, then click on the "Whois" button. You will be directed to a website:

Domian Tools Captcha

Solve the captcha and then click on "Go". You will see the details:

IP Information Page

If you want to know more about a process, then select the process and click on "Search". You will get a google search page:

Search Page



If you want to access a particular IP address, select the address and then click on the"Web" button.

To access the application folder of a particular process, select the process, and then click on the "Folder" button.

There are few other buttons in the window. Here are the uses of those buttons:
  • Freeze Time: Disables/Enables the monitoring process.
  • Show System Processes: Displays the system processes with details.
  • Show Local Connections: Displays local connections with details.
Freeze Time, Show System Processes, and Show Local Connections Buttons
That's all. I hope you liked this tool and the article.


Download PortExpert_lite.exe

Download PortExpert.zip

