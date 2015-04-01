OnionScan - Tool To Check the Anonymity Of Dark Web Sites

Once you have cloned the repository into somewhere that go can find it you can run go install github.com/s-rah/onionscan and then run the binary in $GOPATH/bin/onionscan.

Alternatively, you can just do go run github.com/s-rah/onionscan.go to run without compiling.

If you want to configure the types of scanning that OnionScan does, you can use the "scans" parameter:

onionscan --scans web notarealhiddenservice.onion





OnionScan Correlation Lab

If you are a researcher monitoring multiple sites you will definitely want to use the OnionScan Correlation Lab - a web interface hosted by OnionScan that allows you to discover, search and tag different identity correlations.

If you have scanned the site with OnionScan then the search should result in a page displaying all kinds of correlations that OnionScan has detected:









You can look around this page and find identifiers and other information that may indicate potential deanonymization vectors.





OnionScan also attempts to highlight the most important information at the top of the page - for example, in the screen above OnionScan has added the page title along with two tags indicating that OnionScan found a mod_status leak on the service in question.









The Correlation Lab supports the tagging of search results - you can tag any given search results, including the results for other tags, in the left-hand column.









You can then search for all tagged pages using the search feature - or by clicking on the tag:





The OnionScan Correlation Lab is a rather unique environment. The Lab provides you with a way of uncovering relationships between different onion sites.The best way to often start is to enter the name of an onion service you are interested in, in the search bar: