NSEarch - Nmap Script Engine Search

Nsearch is a tool that helps you to find scripts that are used by nmap (nse), you can search the scripts using different keywords as the name, category, and author, even using all the keyword in a single query, it is also possible to see the documentation of the scripts founded.
Requirements:
$ pip install pyyaml python-i18n
Debian(Ubuntu):
# apt-get install unzip libreadline-gplv2-dev build-essential checkinstall unzip sqlite3 libsqlite3-dev -y
REDHAT(CentOS):
# yum -y install bzip2 groupinstall "Development Tools"
Installation:To install the application is necessary to run as root user the installation script (install.sh), for the time, the script is only for OS based on Debian and based on Red Hat (CentOS). MacOSX or other UNIX it's better to do the installation for each dependency manually.
Automatic Installation:
# sh install.sh
File Configuration
Find the script.db's path, use the command below
$ find /usr -type f -name "script.db" 2>/dev/null | awk 'gsub("script.db","")'
Then create a config.yaml file, on the main path of the script
config: scriptsPath: '/usr/local/share/nmap/scripts/' filePath: '/usr/local/share/nmap/scripts/script.db' fileBackup: 'scriptbk.db' scriptdb: 'nmap_scripts.sqlite3' categories: {"auth","broadcast","brute","default","discovery","dos","exploit", "external","fuzzer","intrusive","malware","safe","version","vuln"}
Usage:
$ python nsearch.py
================================================ _ _ _____ _____ _ | \ | |/ ___|| ___| | | | \| |\ `--. | |__ __ _ _ __ ___ | |__ | . ` | `--. \| __| / _` || '__| / __|| '_ | | |\ |/\__/ /| |___ | (_| || | | (__ | | | | \_| \_/\____/ \____/ \__,_||_| \___||_| |_| ================================================ Version 0.4b http://goo.gl/8mFHE5 @jjtibaquira Email: jko@dragonjar.org | www.dragonjar.org ================================================ Creating Database :nmap_scripts.sqlite3 Creating Table For Script .... Creating Table for Categories .... Creating Table for Scripts per Category .... Upload Categories to Categories Table ...
Main Console:
================================================ _ _ _____ _____ _ | \ | |/ ___|| ___| | | | \| |\ `--. | |__ __ _ _ __ ___ | |__ | . ` | `--. \| __| / _` || '__| / __|| '_ | | |\ |/\__/ /| |___ | (_| || | | (__ | | | | \_| \_/\____/ \____/ \__,_||_| \___||_| |_| ================================================ Version 0.4b http://goo.gl/8mFHE5 @jjtibaquira Email: jko@dragonjar.org | www.dragonjar.org ================================================ Cheking DB ... nmap_scripts.sqlite3 The DB is updated nmap_scripts.sqlite3 nsearch>
Basic Commands:
================================================ _ _ _____ _____ _ | \ | |/ ___|| ___| | | | \| |\ `--. | |__ __ _ _ __ ___ | |__ | . ` | `--. \| __| / _` || '__| / __|| '_ | | |\ |/\__/ /| |___ | (_| || | | (__ | | | | \_| \_/\____/ \____/ \__,_||_| \___||_| |_| ================================================ Version 0.4b http://goo.gl/8mFHE5 @jjtibaquira Email: jko@dragonjar.org | www.dragonjar.org ================================================ nsearch> help Nsearch Commands ================ addfav clear delfav doc exit help history last modfav search showfav nsearch>
================================================ _ _ _____ _____ _ | \ | |/ ___|| ___| | | | \| |\ `--. | |__ __ _ _ __ ___ | |__ | . ` | `--. \| __| / _` || '__| / __|| '_ | | |\ |/\__/ /| |___ | (_| || | | (__ | | | | \_| \_/\____/ \____/ \__,_||_| \___||_| |_| ================================================ Version 0.4b http://goo.gl/8mFHE5 @jjtibaquira Email: jko@dragonjar.org | www.dragonjar.org ================================================ nsearch> help search name : Search by script's name category : Search by category author : Search by author Usage: search name:http search category:exploit search author:fyodor search name:http category:exploit author:fyodor nsearch>
================================================ _ _ _____ _____ _ | \ | |/ ___|| ___| | | | \| |\ `--. | |__ __ _ _ __ ___ | |__ | . ` | `--. \| __| / _` || '__| / __|| '_ | | |\ |/\__/ /| |___ | (_| || | | (__ | | | | \_| \_/\____/ \____/ \__,_||_| \___||_| |_| ================================================ Version 0.4b http://goo.gl/8mFHE5 @jjtibaquira Email: jko@dragonjar.org | www.dragonjar.org ================================================ nsearch> search name:http author:calderon category:vuln *** Name Author [+] http-vuln-cve2012-1823.nse Paulino Calderon, Paul AMAR [+] http-phpself-xss.nse Paulino Calderon [+] http-wordpress-enum.nse Paulino Calderon [+] http-adobe-coldfusion-apsa1301.nse Paulino Calderon [+] http-vuln-cve2013-0156.nse Paulino Calderon [+] http-awstatstotals-exec.nse Paulino Calderon [+] http-axis2-dir-traversal.nse Paulino Calderon [+] http-huawei-hg5xx-vuln.nse Paulino Calderon [+] http-tplink-dir-traversal.nse Paulino Calderon [+] http-trace.nse Paulino Calderon [+] http-litespeed-sourcecode-download.nse Paulino Calderon [+] http-majordomo2-dir-traversal.nse Paulino Calderon [+] http-method-tamper.nse Paulino Calderon
================================================ _ _ _____ _____ _ | \ | |/ ___|| ___| | | | \| |\ `--. | |__ __ _ _ __ ___ | |__ | . ` | `--. \| __| / _` || '__| / __|| '_ | | |\ |/\__/ /| |___ | (_| || | | (__ | | | | \_| \_/\____/ \____/ \__,_||_| \___||_| |_| ================================================ Version 0.4b http://goo.gl/8mFHE5 @jjtibaquira Email: jko@dragonjar.org | www.dragonjar.org ================================================ nsearch> doc ssh
ssh-hostkey.nse ssh2-enum-algos.nse sshv1.nse nsearch> doc sshv1.nse local nmap = require "nmap" local shortport = require "shortport" local string = require "string" description = [[ Checks if an SSH server supports the obsolete and less secure SSH Protocol Version 1. ]] author = "Brandon Enright" nsearch>
Favorites Feature:
================================================ _ _ _____ _____ _ | \ | |/ ___|| ___| | | | \| |\ `--. | |__ __ _ _ __ ___ | |__ | . ` | `--. \| __| / _` || '__| / __|| '_ | | |\ |/\__/ /| |___ | (_| || | | (__ | | | | \_| \_/\____/ \____/ \__,_||_| \___||_| |_| ================================================ Version 0.4b http://goo.gl/8mFHE5 @jjtibaquira Email: jko@dragonjar.org | www.dragonjar.org ================================================ nsearch> addfav name:http-vuln-cve2012-1823.nse ranking:great [+] http-vuln-cve2012-1823.nse The Script was added successfully nsearch>
================================================ _ _ _____ _____ _ | \ | |/ ___|| ___| | | | \| |\ `--. | |__ __ _ _ __ ___ | |__ | . ` | `--. \| __| / _` || '__| / __|| '_ | | |\ |/\__/ /| |___ | (_| || | | (__ | | | | \_| \_/\____/ \____/ \__,_||_| \___||_| |_| ================================================ Version 0.4b http://goo.gl/8mFHE5 @jjtibaquira Email: jko@dragonjar.org | www.dragonjar.org ================================================ nsearch> showfav *** Name Ranking [+] sslv2.nse normal [+] http-vuln-cve2012-1823.nse great nsearch>
================================================ _ _ _____ _____ _ | \ | |/ ___|| ___| | | | \| |\ `--. | |__ __ _ _ __ ___ | |__ | . ` | `--. \| __| / _` || '__| / __|| '_ | | |\ |/\__/ /| |___ | (_| || | | (__ | | | | \_| \_/\____/ \____/ \__,_||_| \___||_| |_| ================================================ Version 0.4b http://goo.gl/8mFHE5 @jjtibaquira Email: jko@dragonjar.org | www.dragonjar.org ================================================ nsearch> showfav *** Name Ranking [+] sslv2.nse normal [+] http-vuln-cve2012-1823.nse great nsearch> modfav name:sslv2.nse newranking:great [+] sslv2.nse The Script was updated successfully nsearch> showfav *** Name Ranking [+] sslv2.nse great [+] http-vuln-cve2012-1823.nse great nsearch>
================================================ _ _ _____ _____ _ | \ | |/ ___|| ___| | | | \| |\ `--. | |__ __ _ _ __ ___ | |__ | . ` | `--. \| __| / _` || '__| / __|| '_ | | |\ |/\__/ /| |___ | (_| || | | (__ | | | | \_| \_/\____/ \____/ \__,_||_| \___||_| |_| ================================================ Version 0.4b http://goo.gl/8mFHE5 @jjtibaquira Email: jko@dragonjar.org | www.dragonjar.org ================================================ nsearch> showfav *** Name Ranking [+] sslv2.nse great [+] http-vuln-cve2012-1823.nse great nsearch> delfav name:sslv2.nse [+] sslv2.nse The Script was removed successfully nsearch> showfav *** Name Ranking [+] http-vuln-cve2012-1823.nse great nsearch>
