MeterSSH - Meterpreter over SSH

There are two files, monitor.py and meterssh.py.

monitor.py - run this in order to listen for an SSH connection, it will poll for 8021 on localhost for an SSH tunnel then spawn Metasploit for you automatically to grab the shell. meterssh.py - this is what you would deploy to the victim machine - note that most windows machines wont have Python installed, its recommended to compile Python with py2exe or pyinstaller.

Fields you need to edit inside meterssh.py

user - this is the user account for the attackers SSH server (do not use root, does not need root) password - this is the password for the attackers SSH server rhost - this is the attackers SSH server IP address port - this is the attackers SSH server port





You don't need to change the Metasploit shellcode, the Metasploit shellcode is simply an unmodified windows/meterpreter/bind_tcp that binds to port 8021. If you want to change this, just switch the shellcode out and change port 8021 inside the script to bind to whatever port you want to. You do not need to do this however unless you want to customize/modify.