Instant PDF Password Protector - Free Tool To Instantly Password Protect PDF Files

Instant PDF Password Protector is a free program that allows you to password protect PDF files.





It also allows you to set restrictions to prevent Printing, Copying or Modification of a PDF file. In addition to that, you can also set a "permission password" to stop anyone from removing those restrictions.





It supports all the standard Encryption methods (40-bit RC4, 128-bit RC4, 256-bit AES).









Features: PDF Password Protection with a click of button

Protects PDF files by adding restrictions to the following:

Copying



Printing



Signing



Commenting



Changing the Document



Document Assembly



Page Extraction



Filling of Form Fields

Right-click context menu to quickly password protect selected PDF file

Drag & Drop support for easier selection of PDF file

And more... Instant PDF Password Protector works on both 32-bit & 64-bit platforms starting from Windows XP to Windows 10.





How To Use Instant PDF Password Protector

First, download the Instant PDF Password Protector (InstantPDFPasswordProtector.zip) onto your computer. Then extract the ZIP file.





Then run Setup_InstantPDFPasswordProtector.exe and install the program.





After the installation, launch the program (run as administrator), you will see a window as shown below.





Note: If it is showing a dialog box that says "Error: Failed to initialize PDF engine components. Make sure you have write permission to installed location of the application", that is because you executed the program without administrator privileges.







